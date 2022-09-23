Donald Trump Jr. posts risque meme using his SISTER Ivanka and Canada’s notorious trans teacher

Donald Trump Jr. has joined the chorus of critics of a transgender teacher in Ontario, Canada, who went viral after she was pictured wearing extremely large breast forms in class.

The image shared by Trump, 44, reads “cart wheels are like” and features three identical images of his sister, Ivanka, 40, and one of the teacher, Kayla Lemieux.

Three images of Ivanka circle the viral image of Lemieux in a square below the text. Trump seems to liken Ivanka and Lemieux to a stereotypical shopping cart, which reliably has three functional wheels and one that squeaks.

“Sorry @ivankatrump but what kind of big brother would I be if I held back and didn’t post this???” the caption reads.

Lemieux, a production technology teacher at Oakville Trafalgar High School in Ontario, Canada, was recently photographed instructing her shopping class with her prosthetics on, which stretch her clothes.

Amid public backlash and reports of students skipping Lemieux’s class, the Halton District School board defended Lemieux, saying it would stop answering questions because it was a “staff issue.”

The district added that interfering with or criticizing the teacher would violate the Ontario Human Rights Code.

“The HDSB recognizes the rights of students, staff, parents/guardians and community members to equal treatment without discrimination based on gender identity and gender expression. Gender identity and gender expression are protected grounds under the Ontario Human Rights Code,” the board said in a statement.

A senior at the school told the Toronto sun that some students support Lemieux while others are uncomfortable.

“I’m fine with it,” Owen LaPlante said. “I know some of my friends are a little uncomfortable with it, but I think she should be able to express herself as she pleases.”

The school’s teachers and members of the school board with which it is associated have come to Lemieux. to support

Some students say they are “okay” with it and others “didn’t care about that”, while others say they are not comfortable with Lemieux’s prosthetics

A 10th grader at the school said most students “don’t care about that.”

“I don’t really hear anyone talking about it,” Yuxuan Xie said.

In contrast, a mother who identified herself as “Lei” told the Toronto Sun while supporting Lemieux, she did not approve of her prosthetics.

“I think he’s going a little too far,” Lei said. “I think it’s okay to identify oneself, but I guess I just wear that in class… that still worries me.”

Only one former student, who wished to remain anonymous, showed up to protest at the school after Lemieux’s photo was posted on social media.

“I think it’s fundamentally wrong for this person to be able to work in an institution as such, with huge breasts on,” said the protester, who was holding the Canadian flag. ‘It is dirty.’

HDSB Chair Margo Shuttleworth told the Sun that staff are creating a safety plan to ensure the safety of Oakville Trafalgar High School’s teacher as they prepare for possible protests when the school opens for classes on Sept. 26.

“This teacher is an extremely effective teacher,” Shuttleworth said. “All the kids love being in the classroom.”

As suggested in Trump Jr.’s meme, Shuttleworth added that she has received voicemails from parents saying they don’t approve of Lemieux continuing to teach at the school.

Parents and other concerned citizens are currently planning to confront the district at its next board meeting and demand that something be done about Lemieux’s clothing.