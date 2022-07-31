Donald Trump is accused of burying Ivana at his Bedminster golf club to take advantage of TAX BREAK

Donald Trump has been accused of burying his first wife Ivana at his New Jersey golf club to exploit state tax exemptions in cemeteries.

Dartmouth sociology professor Brooke Harrington, who calls herself a tax researcher, tweeted, “I was skeptical about rumors that Trump buried his ex-wife in that sad little piece of dirt on his golf course in Bedminster, NJ, just for tax breaks.”

She concluded, “So I checked NJ’s tax code and folks… it’s a tax avoidance trifecta. Property, income and sales taxes, all eliminated.”

Harrington later tweeted that there is no stipulation on the amount of human remains needed to qualify for the break.

The academic also shared a screenshot of New Jersey’s state laws on cemeteries tax breaks to prove her point.

New Jersey lots designated for cemetery use are not subject to property, income, or sales taxes.

Ivana was buried in a lot close to the first tee of the golf course after her funeral in Manhattan on July 20. The former Czech model was found dead in her home on July 14 after falling down a flight of stairs. She was 73 years old.

Ivana’s final resting place is marked with a wreath of white flowers and a gleaming granite stone inscribed with her name and date of birth to date of death

It is surrounded by trees and borders a small slope at the entrance to the lane, the first lot of ten to be segregated for the Trump family cemetery

USA Today’s Phoebe Wall Howard tweeted: “New Jersey law exempts land used for cemeteries from income, sales and use taxes. The #ivanatrump cemetery at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster is likely to provide a huge tax benefit.”

Howard went on to say, “Corporate and estate taxes are also exempt. Cemeteries are also exempt from sale for the collection of judgments.’

The interruption applies as long as the plot is smaller than 10 hectares. The designated land at Bedminster is 1.5 acres, meaning tax exemption does not apply to the entire golf club.

Trump previously designated the lot as a farm to take advantage of further tax breaks, as it produced mulch used for gardening.

The entire Tax and Cemeteries Act reads: ‘Cemeteries and cemeteries used or intended to be used for the burial of the bodies of the dead or their ashes, not exceeding ten acres of land, and cemeteries and buildings erected thereon for use in cemeteries, and any mausoleums, vaults, crypts or structures intended to contain or contain the bodies of the dead or their ashes, and which are dedicated or preserved solely for that purpose, are exempt from tax under this chapter.

According to a 2017 Washington Post position, Trump’s company wrote in the files: “Mr. Trump… specifically chose this property as his final resting place, because it is his favorite property.”

In the same post, it was detailed thanks to the fact that the Trump Organization has successfully classified the land where the cemetery is located as farmland.

Thanks to New Jersey’s pro-farm tax policies, Trump pays just $16.31 a year in property taxes.

in 2016, the Wall Street Journal reported that Bedminster was home to a herd of goats that contributed to the organization’s claims that the area was farmland.

The Journal estimated that without the farmland tax credit, Trump would have to pay about $80,000 a year in taxes.

Prior to her funeral, the Trump Organization had dedicated the land in Bedminster “so she could have a traditional Catholic funeral,” it said. the New York Times.

Ivana’s grave cannot be seen from Bedminster’s clubhouse.

In 2014, the Trump Organization received permits for 10 cemeteries on its land for members of its plan.

The organization upped the ante in 2017 when they applied for nearly 300 lots on the golf course to sell to club members earning $300,000, reports NJ.com.

His adviser Ed Russo told the website, “It’s one thing to be buried in a typical cemetery, but it’s another to be buried along Trump National’s fifth fairway, where golfers will have memberships for generations to come.”

Bedminster Mayor Robert Holtaway told the Washington Post members were “stunned” by the petition.

Holtaway said, ‘It never makes any sense to me. We don’t question motives. We are there as a land development board.’

The Former President Has Flipped About Where He Wants To Be Buried

Trump began planning for the cemetery in 2007. The apprentice’s former host was quoted as saying: the New York Post saying at the time, “It’s never something you like to think about, but it makes sense.”

He continued, “This is such a beautiful country, and Bedminster is one of the richest places in the country.”

The Post reported at the time that plans for the cemetery also include plans for a wedding chapel. In 2009, Trump’s daughter Ivanka and Jared Kushner married on the property.

The original plan for the cemetery was for a Trump family mausoleum with an altar, six vaults and four 19-meter high stone obelisks.

Although Trump withdrew from those plans due to local objections.

The former president has been freaking out about where he wants to be buried. His deceased parents rest in a family plot in Queens, while he also has the option of being buried in Arlington, like all former presidents.

Ed Russo told NJ.com at the time, “He wasn’t comfortable with the discussion, so he stepped back. Then I did some soul-searching myself and talked to members who loved the idea of ​​a cemetery, and I was smart enough to bring it to Mr. Trump and he thought it was a great idea.”

On the first anniversary of Trump’s inauguration as president, an activist group called INDECLINE sneaked into the grounds at night and erected a fake graveyard. Tombstones were placed to mourn the loss of ‘decency’ and ‘our future’.

The piece was called Grave New World. A spokesperson for the group said they were inspired to bring the piece up after reading about Trump’s plans for a cemetery on the land.

He said, “We were just helping him clear ground.”