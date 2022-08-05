Donald Trump heckled on own golf course after sending shot into water

Advertisement

Donald Trump has been harassed on his own golf course when he sent a shot into the water, with the pranksters quipped that his ride was “shorter than his second term.” Jake Adams and his friends threw comments at the former president, just feet behind him, during the LIV Golf pro-am at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, New Jersey, last Thursday.

Footage shows Trump, wearing his signature MAGA hat, about to swing when Jake, 29, of Venice, Los Angeles, says, “You built a golf course to miss this green.” The former president surprisingly jokes back by saying, “It’s not easy to miss,” before one of Jake’s friends interrupts his practice shots to say, “That swing looks a little broken, is it made in China?”

The Republican then joins in the banter again, saying, “I don’t know — too much is being made in China,” before waving back to take his chance. Another member of Jake’s group yells “what would your followers say if you went left?” during Trump’s battle. When they realize the ball ended up in a pond just before the green, people joke “a little short, like your second term,” but Trump seems to shrug off the insults. Jake says he wasn’t nervous about harassing the former president despite security watching them, and he’s glad Trump was a “good sport.”

The group is part of the Country Club Adjacent podcast and shared the clip on their TikTok page, where it has been viewed more than 10 million times since it was posted last Wednesday, with users praising the group’s “wild” comments. Jake said, “He played along, but when he went in the water I think he was upset and ran away. Eric came over to us afterwards and he laughed. It was good that he got involved and we don’t mind getting something back. “I’m sure he wanted to get a good shot for us and then turned around and threw it in our faces. That would have been funny.’

“When we heard that Trump would be here, we wrote down a little bit of what we were going to say to him before. “I thought I’d be nervous, but I wasn’t. Luckily I knew one of the professional golfers in the group and he eased the tension for us. “He was a good sport and I have to say, he’s a pretty good golfer for his age. I’ll give it to him.’ Jake and his friends are comedians from Los Angeles and were invited by LIV Golf to harass pro-am players as part of their regular “back off challenge” content. Jake says the group was checked out by security before Trump’s group arrived at the tee. Pictured from left, Jake Adams, Mart Smalls, Blake Webber and Griff Pippin.

Their video has garnered more than 10,000 comments, with users praising the group’s jokes and Trump for “polishing it like a boss.” One said, “Playing golf all this time during his presidency and he’s still bad.” While another joined in: One commented, “Trump was all mixed up with some chatter. Good of him.’