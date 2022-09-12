Donald Trump flies into DC still wearing his GOLF SHOES in surprise trip that’s sparking questions

<!–

Donald Trump has raised questions with an unscheduled arrival in Washington, D.C. on Sunday night, looking slightly untidy and still wearing his golf shoes.

The former president landed at Dulles International Airport in his white sneakers and quickly got into a black SUV with tinted windows, according to the video made by YouTuber Andrew Leyden.

Trump does have a golf course in Virginia, but he is unlikely to have rushed to the area for a game, given the rainy forecast expected for Monday.

His surprise trip to the national capital has sparked speculation about whether he should face charges or another legal matter amid the Justice Department’s explosive investigation into his handling of classified documents after his departure.

According to the video, Trump was seen leaving Dulles around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night.

The ex-president was spotted descending the steps of his private plane, dressed conspicuously without his usual tight suit and tie.

Trump’s white polo shirt was worn casually with the top buttons unbuttoned, and he also appeared to be wearing a brown jacket and black pants.

Donald Trump was spotted rushing into Dulles International Airport on Sunday night

He first asked questions when his motorcade abruptly left Trump’s Bedminster golf course just before the short journey (pictured en route to Morristown Airport in New Jersey)

“I went on the turnpike, his motorcade came up behind me and then they just disappeared — I think they went north to his golf course at Leesburg or something,” Leyden said in his video after capturing Trump’s arrival.

Trump appeared to be traveling without relatives.

Secret Service agents, who normally provide security to current and former presidents, were not immediately spotted in the video.

DailyMail.com has reached out to Trump’s spokesperson for comment.

It takes less than 24 hours for his legal team to face a deadline to overturn the Justice Department’s appeal asking a court to overturn a previous ruling granting Trump’s request for a special master to file files. review that the FBI seized from his home last month.

Trump’s attorneys have until 10 a.m. Monday to respond after the Justice Department warned Judge Aileen Cannon’s decision would cause “irreparable damage” to national security in Thursday’s lawsuit.

Trump is embroiled in multiple legal battles stemming from his time as US president

Federal prosecutors are also demanding an annulment of Cannon’s stay in their investigation.

Friday night, both the Justice Department and Trump’s team complied with another order, forcing them to nominate candidates for the special captain to review the seized documents.

The Justice Department suggested retired New York City Southern District Judge Barbara Jones, who presided as a special master in the investigations of Michael Cohen and Rudy Giuliani.

It also brought up retired DC Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Thomas Griffith.

Trump’s team named former Chief Justice of the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York Raymond Dearie as one of their two candidates.

Dearie is a surprising pick for Trump — as he approved a search warrant before the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to keep an eye on Trump’s 2016 campaign aide Carter Page.

They also appointed attorney Paul Huck Jr. for, a former adviser to the Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist when he was the Republican governor of Florida.