Donald Trump fires back at DOJ in court filing blasting probe as a ‘misguided storage dispute’

Donald Trump on Monday criticized the Justice Department (DOJ) in a new court that overturns federal prosecutors’ appeal to stop appointing a special master to review documents the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago .

“In what is essentially a dispute over document storage that has spiraled out of control, the government is seeking to falsely criminalize the 45th president’s possession of his own presidential and personal records,” the file reads 21. pages.

He also defended his storage of the documents, claiming they were kept in a secure location — despite the DOJ claiming some top-secret data was found in his personal desk drawers.

It comes after the DOJ claimed that interrupting the investigation while the files are being reviewed by a third party would cause “irreparable damage” to national security, according to a court filed Thursday. Federal prosecutors asked for exceptions to the warrant when it comes to documents marked as “classified.”

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon gave the former president a victory with her decision last week by approving his request to appoint a special captain to review documents seized by the FBI whether they fall under any privilege claim.

The Trump appointee also ordered the DOJ to suspend its investigation of the files pending the completion of the special master review.

In their Monday filing, Trump’s legal team defended Cannon’s decision as a “sensible first step toward restoring order to chaos.”

But despite arguing that the documents were “his own,” Trump’s attorneys later appear to admit that some may belong to the federal government — but argue that they shouldn’t be in the possession of the DOJ.

What is clear with regard to all the seized materials is that they belong to President Trump (as his personal property to be returned in accordance with Rule 41(g)) or to NARA, but not to the Department of Justice. the submission said. .

Trump’s filing also went against the DOJ’s request for a limited stay by Cannon’s order to apply only to classified documents — but doesn’t claim Trump has released them yet.

“The administration’s position assumes that if a document has a classification mark, it will remain classified regardless of any actions taken during President Trump’s term,” it said.

The ex-president’s lawyers seemed hesitant to make that claim in court, despite Trump’s insistence in multiple public interviews and statements that he had not taken classified documents because he had renounced their secrecy as commander in chief.

In their court file, however, Trump’s lawyers directly contradict him, stating that the Biden administration “has failed to prove that this data remains secret,” adding that it is a subject “to be determined later.”

Despite ordering the FBI to temporarily halt the investigation, Cannon allowed the intelligence community to continue a separate review of the documents.

Federal prosecutors argued Thursday that allowing one without the other is unworkable, as the same senior DOJ and FBI officials are ultimately responsible for overseeing the criminal investigation and ensuring that DOJ and FBI work together properly. with the [Intelligence Community]’ on his own review.

And even if the DOJ’s appeal is quashed, a joint filing made late Friday shows that both sides also strongly disagree on their advice for a special master. Each party proposed two candidates.

The Justice Department suggested retired New York City Southern District Judge Barbara Jones, who presided as a special master in the investigations of Michael Cohen and Rudy Giuliani.

The Justice Department has released a blistering legal filing that includes a photo of documents seized during the Mar-a-Lago house search on Aug. 8. On the right is a framed cover of Time Magazine

It also brought up retired DC Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Thomas Griffith.

Trump’s team named former Chief Justice of the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York Raymond Dearie as one of their two candidates. Dearie is a surprising pick for Trump — as he approved a search warrant before the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to keep an eye on Trump’s 2016 campaign aide Carter Page.

They also appointed attorney Paul Huck Jr. for, a former adviser to the Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist when he was the Republican governor of Florida.

The opposing sides even disagreed on how long the review should last. The Justice Department asked for it to be completed in just over a month, by October 17.

Trump, who was known for his attempts to delay and confuse legal challenges in his career as a businessman, asked for a 90-day deadline. That would mean it won’t be completed until after the November midterm elections.

The former president’s latest legal filing comes after he sparked a storm of speculation Sunday night with an unannounced trip to Washington, DC.

Trump was taped by Youtuber Andrew Leyden who arrived at Dulles International Airport around 6:30 p.m., wearing white golf shoes, a polo shirt and a brown jacket. game unlikely.

Donald Trump was spotted rushing into Dulles International Airport on Sunday night

Trump appeared to be wearing golf shoes, a polo shirt and a brown jacket when he left without his usually large entourage

Hours earlier, Hillary Clinton, Trump’s original political rival, said he should be treated like any other citizen when it comes to weighing criminal charges in the DOJ’s investigation.

“He’s not the president — and we have some special exceptions for someone who’s actually in the office — so I think, like any American, if there’s evidence then evidence should be sought. But I know it’s not an easy decision,” Clinton told CNN’s State of the Union Address on Sunday.

“And so I don’t want to, you know, put my opinion into that difficult calculation because I don’t know all the facts. And unlike people who jump to conclusions, I don’t want that.’

She added: ‘But if the evidence shows or appears to show that there are allegations that need to be leveled, then I think the rule of law should apply to everyone.’