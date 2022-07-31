Donald Trump chats with fans at his New Jersey golf course on Sunday at Saudi-backed LIV tournament

Donald Trump was spotted signing autographs for fans and chatting with golfers at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on the third day of a controversial Saudi-backed tournament on Sunday.

The ex-president had agreed to host the LIV golf tournament on one of his properties for an undisclosed fee.

Earlier on Sunday, he took to his social media app Truth Social to troll President Joe Biden for his rediagnosis of COVID-19.

The president tested positive on Saturday after testing negative for four days in a row, although he is no longer showing any symptoms after being infected earlier this month. His doctor explained that it was a rare but not unheard of symptom of Paxlovid treatment.

But Trump suggested Biden had “dementia” rather than the coronavirus and used it to push again one of his election fraud conspiracy theories about 2020 voter counts in battlefield states like Wisconsin.

Joe Biden’s second bout of Covid, dubbed the China virus, was sadly misdiagnosed by his doctors. He has dementia instead, but thankfully is recovering well,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Joe is thinking about moving part-time to one of those wonderful Wisconsin nursing homes where nearly 100% of residents miraculously, and for the first time in history, had the strength and energy to vote — even if those votes were cast. released illegally.’

He closed it: “Get well soon, Joe!”

Trump is also mired in a Justice Department investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol riots

He was seen interacting with fans on Sunday, many of whom were outfitted in pro-Trump gear

He threw hats into the crowd and signed autographs, as seen in photos taken by DailyMail.com

Trump fans and golf fans alike flocked to New Jersey’s elite central golf course on Sunday for the tournament that divided the sports world.

People brought banners reading “Trump 2024” and enthusiastically chatted with the former president, who threw his signature red caps into the stands.

On Saturday, Trump was joined at the event by firefighter Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

Trump, 76, kept up with his white monogrammed shirt and black pants and has re-entered the golf course for the third day of the LIV tournament.

The former president was joined by the famous and outspoken Republicans, including Greene, 48, Caitlyn Jenner, 72, and his son Eric Trump and his family.

Jenner is competing in the tournament with British golfer Paul Casey, who reportedly said ‘she’s got a pretty good swing’.

Greene wore a blue and black striped sleeveless dress and huge sunglasses as she was pictured standing next to a rumpled Trump. The pair had quite a chat, laughing and pointing at each other as photographers snapped their shots.

Together with his family, the couple seems to be enjoying the events of the day and had an energetic conversation

Trump’s son had a casual figure in a dark green monogrammed polo with the job’s name and a black Trump hat.

His wife, Lara, meanwhile proved that she is quite a fashionista, as she wore a white and yellow sundress with a boy in the center and sparkly blue shoes with stars on them.

The tournament, which carries the slogan ‘Golf but louder’, has divided the sports world.

Some athletes are refusing to participate in protests against Saudi Arabia’s record of human rights abuses, and the event has been torn apart by the families of the victims of 9/11, in light of a recently released government report suggesting that there were links between the terrorists involved in the attack and the Saudi Arabian government.

Many of those families have gathered in the local library at Trump’s club to protest since the tournament started; they couldn’t get close to the actual event, which was crawling with Secret Service.

More families of 9/11 victims made their voices heard.

“We are here, in the backyard where 750 people have turned to dust,” said one speaker. “We can’t believe we have to be here 21 years later to speak out against a government trying to condone or condone their atrocities.”

The protesters in Bedminster wore red caps that read: 9/11 Justice. Trump, and many fans here, also wore red, except theirs: Make America Great Again. Many more wore TRUMP hats.

Earlier this weekend, Trump defended hosting the series, telling reporters on the course, “I’ve known these people in Saudi Arabia for a long time and they’re friends of mine.

“They own huge percentages of many, many American companies and frankly, what they do for golf is so great, what they do for the players is so great. Salaries are going up a lot.

“The PGA was not liked by many players for a long time. Now they have an alternative and no one ever knew it was going to be such a gold rush.”

On 9/11, he said, “Unfortunately, no one got to the bottom of 9/11. And they should have. As for the maniacs who have done terrible things to our city, our country, the world, so no one has really been there.”

Later, when he left the first tee, Trump even hinted that he would run for the White House one more time.

“You’re going to be so happy. We’ll let you know soon,” he said. “They just did a story about me, beautiful,” he said. “The first in five years. Front page, say I appreciate it.’