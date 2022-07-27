Donald Trump and son Eric will partner Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau in the LIV Golf pro-am

Donald Trump will play in the LIV Golf pro-am on Thursday before Navy SEALs skydive to launch the controversial $24 million tournament at his New Jersey court.

The former president is hosting the third event of the Saudi-backed breakout at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.

He will join Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau in Thursday’s opening ceremony. Starting Friday, members of the Frog-X Navy SEAL Parachute Team will be skydiving to the runway to start each day’s action.

Donald Trump plays in the LIV Golf pro-am on Thursday before Navy SEALs parachute jumps in

The former president will work with Bryson DeChambeau (left) and Dustin Johnson (right)

Fans of the three-day event can enjoy plenty of other crazy offers too.

The Eco Village offers supporters the chance to recharge their mobile phones by pedaling a bicycle, throwing balls into a canoe to raise money for local charities and watch a 3D printer make golf tees from recycled plastic.

The ‘Zen Green Stage’ claims to be ‘golf’s most advanced indoor playing surface’ where ‘every makeable putt on the planet’ can be recreated, while gamers can access virtual reality exhibits through the Metaverse.

Trump Hosts Third LIV Golf Event at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster

Even the headline music act has been snatched from the PGA Tour. The Chainsmokers were responsible for a now infamous concert at the 2020 Players Championship and they will be performing in Bedminster on Sunday.

Trump is expected to be here all week, despite families of 9/11 victims vowing to protest the tournament over ties to Saudi Arabia.

The controversial tour on Wednesday confirmed the Golf League will kick off next year with 12 established teams competing in a 14-tournament schedule.