Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s ‘bromance’ decoded: Body language expert reveals the truth behind their relationship

Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s ‘bromance’ has captivated the world, with the onetime MAGA critic now earning a seat at the Trump family table after becoming a close ally and playing a crucial role in the Republican’s election victory.

The 53-year-old Musk was given the status of ‘uncle’ to Trump’s granddaughter Kai, who became the Republican party’s newest darling during this election cycle, and regularly eats with the family.

The tech mogul has spent money “nearly every day” since Election Day at the newly elected president’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and has consistently been by Trump’s side, even accompanying him on his recent trips to New York City and Washington DC.

Musk has joined the 78-year-old Trump in calls with world leaders and has offered his views on personnel decisions as a member of the administration’s transition team.

But body language expert Judi James warns that a “power struggle” could arise if Trump no longer wants to share the spotlight with his so-called First Buddy and Musk refuses to “back out of this political honeymoon period.”

James, who noted that “Trump is not a natural ‘divider’ in terms of a center,” has analyzed the couple’s “curiously unorthodox-looking bromance,” saying their body language “seems to be trying to settle into some sort of parent/child norm ‘ which will provide their relationship with ‘some kind of anchor’.

“We could see a power struggle developing if Musk has no desire to withdraw from this political honeymoon period and the exalted position he seems to have defined for himself so far,” she told DailyMail.com, noting noting how the billionaire “was even invited.” in the Trump family lineup photo after the election success, posing with his child as a star relative.

“In terms of power, the two men are formidable heavyweights, but it’s Elon who looks all the more excited and awestruck in Trump’s company here,” James added. “Obviously their brains will probably never connect, but Trump seems keen at the moment to keep Elon close and Elon seems keen to further that closeness.”

SCHOOL RUN HOUSE

Donald Trump watched the launch of Elon Musk’s SpaceX spaceship over Texas on Tuesday, accompanied by top MAGA allies and his granddaughter Kai Trump.

The president-elect, 78, listened intently as the Tesla billionaire explained how his rockets worked before watching the largest of his fleet take off on the horizon.

Trump appears to have let Musk take the spotlight this week, but body language expert Judi James said the interaction is “very much like the science lab at parents’ open day at school.”

“Musk talks using signals of excitement, while Trump adopts a posture of solemn pomposity with his lifted chin, his downturned oxbow mouth and his rocking on his heels to suggest authority,” she told DailyMail.com.

“Musk seems to be seeking his parents’ approval here, his fingers forming a towering gesture and pressing together so tightly that they appear white.”

‘UNCOMFORTABLE’ EMBRACE

Musk greeted Trump as he arrived at SpaceX’s South Texas site on Tuesday, ahead of the spaceship’s launch.

The pair, walking towards each other on a quay, extend their arms for a handshake before Musk goes for a hug, which Trump quickly deflected with a pat on the arm.

Body language expert Judi James, who analyzed their embrace, said it “signals a currently undefined relationship in terms of power parameters.”

“It looks exploratory and a bit strange, as Musk may be going too far in terms of friendship signals,” she explained.

Trump extends his hand as they approach and then pats Elon on his free arm. Elon seems to take this as an invitation to hug, as he leans in for a kiss on the cheek, with Trump quickly patting his arm, which is usually a signal to “break.”

Body language expert Judi James, who described Musk as “excitedly chatting,” said Trump’s pat on the back of the Tesla billionaire is yet another attempt to establish a parent-child dynamic.

‘PARENTAL’ pat on the back

Trump tried to assert his dominance over Musk several times during Tuesday’s launch.

Musk was seen smiling and talking to Trump as they walked to the tent where they would be stationed during the launch.

Trump, wearing his iconic red MAGA hats, then pats Musk on the back as he listens to what the tech mogul says.

Body language expert Judi James, who described Musk as “excited chatting,” said the interaction appears to recreate a parent-child dynamic.

“Trump is giving him a fatherly ‘pat of approval’ to show control,” she said.

‘TEEN’ OUTPUT

The billionaire Tesla founder also joined the president-elect at a UFC event in New York City last Saturday.

Musk was seen scrolling on his phone while sitting next to Trump before suddenly bursting into laughtercovering his face with his hand as he cackled dramatically.

But a straight-faced Trump, looking the other way, did not respond to Musk’s sudden outburst. Instead, he pointed to the ring and seemed to draw the businessman’s attention back to the fight.

The meeting furthers Trump’s attempt to build an almost parental relationship with Musk, body language expert Judi James told DailyMail.com.

When the two men sit together, there’s still a father-and-teen atmosphere, as Elon seems to study his screen intently before chuckling at it the way teenagers do before their parents tell them not to bring their phones to the dining table. she added.

KARAOKE ON STAGE

Trump and Musk joined opera singer Chris Macchio on stage to perform a bizarre rendition of God Bless America during a party at Mar-a-Lago last week.

The appearance came after Trump, accompanied by his billionaire First Buddy, flew to DC to speak in person with President Joe Biden.

Returning to a hero’s welcome at the ‘Winter White House’ last Wednesday, the duo made a surprise appearance at the A1Policy conference, joining Macchio as he belted out the patriotic classic. Musk appeared to mimic the lyrics.

Body language expert Judi James said: ‘Their on-stage karaoke, standing either side of the opera singer, shows a rather awkward-looking Musk looking at Trump to follow his directions before mirroring his gestures as he mimics the song.

“By leading the gesture while Musk mirrors him, Trump seems to be establishing his natural authority here.”