Donald Trump accuses CNN of defamation with lawsuit seeking $475 million in punitive damages

Former President Donald Trump on Monday charged CNN in federal court with defamation and initiated legal proceedings seeking $475 million in punitive damages.

His complaint says the national news organization has used its power and reach to defeat him politically.

“Beyond simply highlighting negative information about the plaintiff and ignoring all positive information about him, CNN has tried to use its massive influence — ostensibly as a “trusted” news source — to get the plaintiff into the minds of its viewers and readers. slander for the purpose of defeating him politically, culminating in CNN taking credit for “[getting] Trump out” in the 2020 presidential election,” said the complaint written by Trump’s attorneys and filed in federal court in Florida.

It accused the news channel of repeatedly defaming him, including comparing him to Hitler and calling him a “racist,” “Russian footman” and “insurgent.”

It highlights on-air segments and written pieces published on CNN.com discussing Trump’s rejection of the 2020 election result as “the big lie” – a term coined by Hitler in his writings in German and inciting hatred against Jews.

“CNN’s highly defamatory and persistent association of the plaintiff with Hitler and Hitler’s ‘big lie’ is not misappropriation,” the indictment reads.

It is wanton and malicious ‘reporting’ intended to feed a story and achieve a desired goal: to get readers and viewers to associate the complainant with the lowest of the low, fear him, not vote for him, and support campaigns. against him.’

Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit Monday accusing CNN of defamation and seeking $475 million in damages for comparing him to Hitler

It marks the latest salvo in Trump’s long-running feud with CNN.

He regularly encourages rally crowds to sing, “CNN sucks.”

While Trump has labeled multiple outlets as “fake news,” he has been especially furious for CNN since he even became president.

“Your organization is terrible,” he told CNN senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta in January 2017, just before taking office. “You’re fake news!”

Trump claims in the 29-page lawsuit that CNN has stepped up its attacks in recent months.

“CNN’s campaign of defamation and slander against the plaintiff has only escalated in recent months as CNN fears the plaintiff will become president in 2024,” the indictment reads.

As part of its concerted effort to tip the political balance to the left, CNN has sought to tarnish the plaintiff with a series of increasingly outrageous, false and defamatory labels of ‘racist’, ‘Russian lackey’, ‘insurgents’ and ultimately ‘ Hitler’.’

The lawsuit comes as the former president faces a criminal investigation by the Justice Department for holding government records at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida following his January 2021 departure.