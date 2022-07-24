Donald Glover goes shirtless while out in Manhattan as he tries to beat the triple-digit heat wave

Donald Glover showed off his athletic physique as he stepped out shirtless in yellow shorts and a matching hat in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood.

In an effort to combat the extreme heat wave that hit New York City with over 100-degree weather over the past week, the actor, 38, wore lightweight bottoms, which showed off his muscular legs, and no other clothing.

He completed his funky outfit with a black crossbody bag, several gold chains, shades of black and a pair of bright yellow sneakers.

While walking around and jogging once, the star, who also goes by the stage name Childish Gambino, held a pair of white wireless headphones in his ears.

His longtime partner Michelle White, whom he began dating in 2015, and their three sons Legend, six, Drake, four, and Donald, whom they welcomed amid the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, did not appear on his latest outing.

As a couple, they have largely stayed out of the limelight and the first time they became famous was shortly after they welcomed their first child.

When he took home his Emmy in 2017 for his show Atlanta, he thanked his “love” and announced that the couple were expecting a second child.

“I want to thank Michelle, my partner, you love me even if I’m going crazy,” he said before thanking his “son” and “unborn son.”

In January 2018, the couple welcomed their second child, a son named Drake, and in October 2020 he revealed GQ interview that Michelle had given birth to a third son named Donald.

‘You know, I had’ [a kid] during the coronavirus,” Glover said very nonchalantly, before dating the birth in the spring, as he quoted when he saw the George Floyd video an hour after giving birth.

He also said that the duo had discussed adoption. “We have three guys, so I’m like, ‘Oh, it would be nice to get a girl there,'” he shared, calling it a “great option.”

