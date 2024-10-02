Don Trump Jr.’s tense post-debate exchange with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins over ‘radicalized’ people ‘trying to kill my father’

Donald Trump Jr. criticized the media for creating narratives that “radicalize” voters who are “trying to kill my father” during a tense exchange with CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins.

Trump Jr. spoke in the spin room after the vice presidential debate between Sen. JD Vance and Gov. Tim Walz that took place Tuesday in New York City.

As Collins noted, the debate had a civil tone with both potential vice presidents occasionally agreeing with each other.

The conversation turned sour when the CNN anchor asked the former president’s son, “Should we see more of that on the debate stage when your dad is there?”

Trump Jr responded: “You know I would love to see that across the board.” Sometimes the political climate isn’t that much, we’ve all heard about Trump’s upheavals, we’ve seen how much they lied about my family, you know, I was an agent for Russia.

“But Hunter Biden’s laptop was totally Russian disinformation, it turns out it was the complete opposite. You know the media did that, created a lot of that environment.

That was the point where the interview got tense. Trump Jr. proceeded to place the blame for his father’s assassination attempt on the political environment created by the media.

‘The media has radicalized the people who are trying to kill my father. We’ve had to deal with that twice in the last two months. I’ve had to have that conversation with my five young children twice in the last two months about someone trying to shoot their grandfather.

‘You know that didn’t just happen by magic. That’s not him, it’s something created by the media, a fake scenario from Russia. They followed him for years, even when he was disproved they followed him. “You know that environment wasn’t just created by Donald Trump.”

The debate between Senator JD Vance and Governor Tim Walz took place in New York City and was moderated by CBS News anchors Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan.

Collins said: “Okay, but I can say you can’t blame anyone, and everyone wants your father to be safe, no one wants the threats on his life to happen, but you can’t blame the media for those threats.” .

“There has been no evidence that that was what prompted those (murder attempts).”

But Trump Jr. interrupted and said, “When someone allows people to have a platform to literally call someone Hitler every day for nine years, they create it.”

“Whether you believe it or not, that’s a fact.”

Collins responded: ‘But as you know, JD Vance also once compared your father to Hitler. He wondered if he was America’s Hitler.

The first assassination attempt occurred on July 13 when gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, shot and wounded Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania, in one of the most gruesome acts of violence in political history.

The criminals opened fire from a rooftop 130 meters from where the former president was on stage, speaking to thousands of fans in Butler at 6:15 p.m.

Suddenly, Trump clutched his ear and blood covered his face after at least eight shots were fired and the crowd began screaming as Secret Service agents gathered around him.

The former president then stood up, raised his fist and shouted “fight, fight, fight” as he was taken from the scene and taken to the hospital. Just a few hours later he issued a statement saying he was fine and describing the moment he felt the bullet pass through his skin.

The second assassination attempt occurred while Donald Trump was playing golf alongside New York City real estate investor and landlord Steve Witkoff on September 15.

The alleged gunman was identified as registered Democrat Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, who was found unarmed, while a backpack, a GoPro camera and an AK-47 style rifle that he left behind were located at the scene.

The former president was rushed to safety on Sunday after multiple shots were fired in his vicinity while he was playing golf at his club in West Palm Beach.

Routh pleaded not guilty in federal court in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday.