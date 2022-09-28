Don Lemon reduced to silence by CNN guest after trying to blame Hurricane Ian on ‘climate change’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

CNN anchor Don Lemon spent an interview asking a hurricane expert if climate change was to blame for Hurricane Ian just shutting down, repeatedly.

As Hurricane Ian closed in on Florida and threatened to cause billions of dollars in damage and put millions of Floridians in immediate danger, Lemon stayed focused on his topic of conversation.

Ian, currently a Category 4 hurricane, is expected to hit Florida beginning Wednesday with winds of up to 155 mph and is expected to cause damage and economic losses in excess of $45 billion.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) has issued multiple warnings to residents that the storm will have “major impacts in terms of wind, rain and flooding.”

Millions have evacuated and millions more are preparing to take shelter and weather the storm.

But instead of focusing on the danger and destruction to come, Lemon, who recently escaped an online purge of some of the company’s more left-leaning talent, tried to turn the conversation into politics.

During the segment, Lemon asked NOAA National Hurricane Center Acting Director Jamie Rohme, ‘What effect does climate change have on this phenomenon,’ that is, the hurricane.

Rohme quickly closed the line of questions, saying he would prefer to focus on the current circumstances of the storm, adding: “I don’t think you can link climate change to any particular event.”

Lemon was admonished by NOAA expert Jamie Rohme, who told the CNN host that this was not the time to talk about climate change as Ian prepares to storm Florida.

Rohme repeatedly told Lemon that climate change should not be the main topic of discussion as the hurricane approaches the US and warned the host not to blame climate change for any weather event.

But Lemon was adamant, insisting that climate change was to blame for the storm, similar to Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minnesota), who was beaten on Tuesday for suggesting that voting for members of his party in the upcoming midterm elections could help thwart future hurricanes and the impact of climate change.

However, Rohme was adamant, telling Lemon, “Climate change may be making storms worse, but to tie it to any event, I would warn against that.”

Lemon was determined to have the last word.

“I grew up there and these storms are intensifying, something is causing them to intensify,” he said.

Lemon is in the midst of a hot streak of guests on his show rejecting his loaded questions designed to favor liberal politics and sparked talking points.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II earlier this month, Lemon was coached on-air by royal commentator Hilary Fordwich, who told Lemon that reparations for slavery are necessary, but said they should be paid for by the descendants of the ‘African kings’ who sold their own people into slavery.

Lemon had suggested that the British royal family should pay reparations due to the transatlantic slave trade and subsequent years of colonialism for which the entity is responsible.

In the interview, which went viral on Twitter this week, Fordwich responded by arguing that African leaders were responsible for supplying millions of slaves to European slave traders, saying reparations should come from African nations.

A stunned Lemon responded that it was an “interesting discussion” and quickly wrapped up the interview.

Lemon recently escaped a purge of some of the network’s top talent as new CEO Chris Licht tries to restore some credibility to the network known for criticizing Republicans.

In recent weeks, CNN has been attempting to purge itself of a reputation as a conscientious media source ever since new CEO Chris Licht pledged to make the network trustworthy to a broader swath of people again by stopping constant smears from the Republican Party.

So far, the new move has resulted in the firing of CNN hosts and employees, including John Harwood and Brian Stelter, along with their shows.

Licht previously warned CNN staff that there would be changes to the network that they “wouldn’t understand” or “wouldn’t like.”