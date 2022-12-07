Don Lemon hopes TJ Holmes and Amy Robach are reinstated after the anchors were taken off air

Don Lemon said he hopes TJ Holmes and Amy Robach will return to Good Morning America after the anchors are taken off the air over their secret fling.

Lemon, the host of CNN This Morning, told DailyMail.com that viewers should not judge the couple until all the facts have come out.

Holmes and Robach were taken off the air ‘indefinitely’ after the DailyMail.com bombshell report revealed they were in a clandestine relationship.

At Tuesday’s RFK Human Rights Awards Ceremony, Lemon was asked if he thought the high-profile journalists should be reinstated.

“I hope so and I hope I see him in person so I can give him a hug,” he said.

“I love them and I wish them all the best” and I think we should show mercy to people in these situations until we really know the facts.

Holmes and Robach were replaced Monday morning by ABC National Correspondent Stephanie Ramos and Transportation Correspondent Gio Benitez, who told viewers, “Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have the day off.”

ABC News president Kim Godwin made the announcement Monday morning during an internal conversation, calling the romance a distraction.

“I want to say that while that relationship is not a violation of company policy, I’ve really taken some time over the past few days to think about what I think is best for the ABC News organization,” Godwin said. TMZ.

Despite Lemon’s call to wait for the facts to be revealed, a lot came out about the romance between Holmes and Robach.

The two were caught on a romantic getaway by DailyMail.com holding hands in the back of a car and laughing in a bar.

While it’s unclear how Holmes’s wife, 44-year-old attorney Marilee Fiebig, and Robach’s husband, former Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue, 55, learned of the affair, Holmes and his wife have been reported in August of this year, according to sources. year for divorce. .

Shue removed photos of Robach from his Instagram after the affair was revealed.

Holmes’ wife declined to comment when contacted by DailyMail.com and has not spoken publicly since news of the romance broke.

Despite reports that Amy and Andrew have separated, DailyMail.com has learned that the couple have consulted a mediator.

Internal sources at GMA say staff are also furious and appalled at how the affair has disrupted editorial staff.

ABC insiders were initially shocked to see the couple continue to work on the air, telling DailyMail.com last week, “Disney needs to step in and take action here.”

“We’re a family-friendly network and these two don’t show family values ​​or Disney’s values.”

They added, “Bob Iger needs to step in and end them both. He should also ask Kim Godwin [President of ABC News] how this could happen under her care.’

The pair spent a weekend at a cozy cottage in the Shawangunk Mountain region, checking out of their rental home on Sunday, Nov. 13. Holmes was seen giving his lover a playful squeeze from behind as she packed up the car.

The couple were caught in a rare PDA moment as they held hands in the back of an Uber as they headed to Robach’s apartment

The two co-anchors, whose on-screen chemistry has captivated audiences since joining the third hour of GMA in 2020, can be seen laughing and cozying up at the pub after a morning of filming on Nov. 10.

In addition to an affair with Robach, Holmes was also found to have had a three-year affair with one of the morning show’s married producers – a woman whom Robach considered one of her close friends.

The relationship, which predates his fling with Robach, caused the end of former GMA producer Natasha Singh’s marriage to film producer Garrett Braren, 43, whose credits include Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon.

According to a well-placed source, “Natasha was a producer for GMA in Los Angeles when she and TJ, a reporter, began their affair in 2016.”

Singh, 37, was the producer when Holmes traveled to LA to interview Jimmy Kimmel ahead of the Oscars in a segment that aired on GMA on Feb. 22, 2017.

She left the show the following year when she moved to CBS and Gayle King’s morning show, but Singh’s relationship with Holmes did not lose momentum and the pair continued through 2019.

TJ Holmes, 45, had a three-year affair with Good Morning America producer Natasha Singh, 37, which began in 2016. Singh and TJ’s current lover Amy Robach were good friends

Natasha Singh was a producer for GMA in LA. She left in 2017 when she moved to CBS and Gayle King’s morning show

Despite the matters revealed and their alleged ramifications for the GMA newsroom, Lemon had called for decorum until all the facts were revealed.

Lemon himself has been marred by controversy, but also cleared by facts, including earlier this year when a bartender dropped a sexual assault lawsuit against him, claiming he misremembered the facts.

Lemon faced backlash after Hamptons bartender Dustin Hice accused the CNN host of forcing him to smell his fingers after rubbing his genitals in 2019.

However, Hice eventually backtracked on his charges after learning that his two star witnesses had testified against him and he failed to turn over evidence to the judge.

Though the lawsuit ended in his favor, Lemon remains a controversial figure on the network, where he was recently accused of sexism after “mansplaining” to his female co-hosts why men’s sports make more money.

CNN This Morning co-host Don Lemon gets defensive about his stance that no one really wants to watch women’s soccer

The heated debate took place last Thursday morning, during which Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, co-hosts of CNN This Morning, struggled to get a word in. of their 2019 World Cup Championship.

Lemon, who has been responsible for a spate of controversial on-air statements, tried to explain to his colleagues that the U.S. women’s soccer team has historically earned less than their male counterparts simply because there is limited interest in their sport.

“You can’t interest people in something they’re not interested in,” he said.

After being quickly bucked by co-host Poppy Harlow, he was quick to voice his opinion, saying, “I’m not sexist.

“I grew up as the only boy in a family of all women,” he added, before telling that when he goes to sports bars and women’s games are played, an almost universal response from the audience tends to be, “I know don’t want to see this.’

Harlow and Collins argued that women’s sports are undervalued by the entities controlling advertising dollars because potential fans are not exposed to them enough to increase their marketing value.

Collins pointed out that in some cases, including on the world soccer stage, the U.S. women’s team has a more impressive recent record than the men.

“The women have better skills,” she said, as Lemon argued that women are generally worse at athletics and that if the women’s team played against the men’s team, they would lose.

“I’m just being honest,” he said at the end of the awkward part.