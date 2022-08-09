Don Lemon denies ‘story’ that new CNN boss Chris Licht wants the network to drop its wake reporting

Don Lemon denies claims that CNN boss Chris Licht wants the news network to drop his “opinion-mongering” reporting, which could give him the ax in favor of “true news,” adding that he’s making a return to more conservative punditry. would welcome.

Lemon made the comments Friday while appearing as a guest on Comedy Central’s “Hell Of A Week,” hosted by Charlamagne tha God. The pair discussed the current political climate in America, as well as the purpose of independent journalism in an industry that is now more biased than ever.

Towards the end of their exchange, Charlamagne calls out Licht’s plan to steer CNN away from “opinion-based partisan news to a political center.”

He then asks 56-year-old Lemon, who has been a member of CNN since 2006, “Will you still be able to call it what it is?”

“Let me say I don’t think that’s exactly what Chris is saying,” Lemon replied.

“I think that’s a story that’s been posted in the media. I think what Chris wants to do is to have Republicans and Democrats and whatever your political stance is on CNN so that you can be held accountable and accountable for it,” he added.

Don Lemon appeared on Charlamagne tha God’s ‘Hell Of A Week’ show on Comedy Central to talk about both his future and CNN’s future

Chris Licht took over at CNN in May and is pushing for changes across the news network to help viewers regain trust in the media, including moving “opinion-mongering” away to live news

Last week, rumors surfaced that CNN might be considering a revamp of its anchor series, with less reliance on quirky anchors like Lemon — a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump — and Brianna Keilar, in favor of White House chief correspondent Kaitlan Collins. after earnings rose. expected to fall below $1 billion, a first since 2016.

An insider source also told Radar that Licht’s vision and new management style are concerning to the network’s star personalities, such as Anderson Cooper and Lemon, because they “were used to being treated like stars, not staff.”

The pair were loved by former CNN boss Jeff Zucker, who resigned in February over his relationship with the channel’s chief marketing officer, Allison Gollust, often socializing and chatting about company gossip.

“Chris’ first priority will be to fix CNN’s morning and primetime programming,” the insider source told Radar. ‘That’s where the big advertisers’ money is. Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon and the morning hosts should be concerned.’

Light is also eyeing CNN correspondent Jamie Gangel and is rumored to be bringing in late night talk show host Stephen Colbert, whom he worked with during his time at CBS News, as well as other household names, including MSNBC ‘Morning Joe’ co-hosts. Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, according to Radar.

CNN is considering recalling Kaitlan Collins, CNN’s chief correspondent for the White House, to boost the news network’s ratings and reputation in favor of some of the channel’s cocky anchors, such as Lemon or Anderson Cooper.

MSNBC Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brezinski are other household names Light has worked with in the past and is reportedly considering hiring at CNN

CNN has rumors of TV talk show host Stephen Colbert as a possible new addition. Light and Colbert know each other well as the new CNN boss was the executive producer of ‘The Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert’ at CBS

Suggestions claiming that those at CNN who don’t follow Light’s vision might be facing the fire boot don’t seem to interest Lemon, as he confirmed to Charlamagne: “yes, I’ll be able to do what I do on CNN.”

“If I’m not allowed to do that, then I’ll move on and do it somewhere else,” Lemon added.

When asked if he would be willing to leave the news station if that moment came sooner or later, Lemon said, “It’s not just CNN. If people don’t allow journalists to be journalists because, again, we hold the powerful accountable… That’s what our jobs are, that’s what we should be doing.”

“So why would it be any different for us to do it for the people in charge of us? To ask what they’re doing, to hold them accountable, to make sure they’re doing the right thing, even if it’s the people who hire us,” he added.

Charlamagne then brought up the topic of Chris Cuomo’s resignation from CNN last November when several reports revealed the new NewsNation host helped defend against sexual harassment allegations that led to the resignation of his brother, the ousted former governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo.

“You always said, ‘I love you, brother.’ And he’d always said, “I love you, brother.” It was something about seeing a black man and a real man on television doing that… do you still love him?’ Charlamagne asked Lemon, referring to his famous primetime transfer with Cuomo.

‘Of course, of course. I love everyone,” Lemon replied.

Lemon was also asked about his relationship with former CNN colleague Chris Cuomo before he was fired in November for assisting with the defense of sexual harassment allegations that led to the resignation of his brother, ousted former New York governor Andrew Cuomo. .

Charlamagne then alluded to how Cuomo lamented the lack of follow-up he received from former CNN colleagues commenting on his firing, including Lemon.

“I should have called him for what—I don’t know the context. I don’t know what he said,’ Lemon replied.

“I think after everything that’s happened to him,” Charlamagne clarified.

“I had been talking to Chris for a while. I mean, I don’t know what he said, I didn’t hear what he said, but I don’t know, that’s not true,’ Lemon concluded.

According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, CNN is talking about ringing changes as the news network is expected to drop below $1 billion ($956.8 million) this year. The massive drop marks the first time the news network has failed to meet the benchmark since 2016.

The network’s ratings also continue to fall as the company witnesses their lowest number in seven years. Competitor MSNBC has also seen declines since former President Trump took office.

According to a report, CNN’s viewership is down 27 percent since last year, compared to an average of 639,000 viewers this quarter. MSNBC viewership is down 23 percent. Meanwhile, Fox News’ viewership is up 1 percent.

When Licht took over in May, he tried to fix the declining numbers by shutting down CNN+, a new platform with original programming, which failed after being streamed by only 5,000 to 10,000 people. The company still pays the fees associated with the platform.

The company also cut back on several budget sectors, including travel expenses. It also spent millions on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. To solve the economic dilemma of networking, Licht enlisted Chris Marlin, a Florida real estate manager with a legal background, to help.

Marlin, who has no experience with television networks, was appointed head of strategy and operations in May. He has tried to invest in advertising appearances at large companies, such as Microsoft. He’s also thrown around ideas about expanding CNN into China.

Light’s goal is to ‘go different’ with the network at a time when ‘extremes dominate cable news’.