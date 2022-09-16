Don Lemon celebrates CNN ‘shakeup’ that will see him co-host morning show

CNN’s Don Lemon is celebrating the network’s latest upheaval, which will see him lose his primetime gig to co-host the new morning show with Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow.

Speaking on Thursday night, Lemon called the change a promotion and insisted the network did not force him from his left-wing views following a spate of network layoffs against journalists who were overly critical of Donald Trump and the GOP.

“This isn’t someone who tells you to go right, Don Lemon, and not give so much of your perspective. None of that happened,” Lemon said. “It’s all food for Twitter.

‘I’m not demoted. None of that,” he added. This is an opportunity. This is a promotion.

“This is an opportunity for me to create something around me and I get to work with two amazing ladies.”

Along with Harlow and Collins, the trio’s production will replace the “New Day” show hosted by John Berman and Brianna Keilar, which runs from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Don Lemon (left) claimed Thursday night that losing his primetime gig to star with Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins on CNN’s new October morning show was a promotion.

Kaitlan Collins (left) and Poppy Harlow (right) appear on the new morning show

CEO Chris Licht (above) called the trio “compelling and trustworthy” as CNN is experiencing a shift in operations, with Licht leading the purge against journalists who are overly critical of the GOP

John Berman and Brianna Keilar’s morning show “New Day” will be canceled once the revamped show airs. The couple will move to other roles in the company

“There is no stronger combination of talent than Don, Poppy and Kaitlan to deliver on our promise of a groundbreaking morning news program,” CEO Chris Licht wrote in a statement.

‘They are extremely intelligent, reliable and compelling; together they have a rare and palpable chemistry. Combined with CNN’s resources and global news gathering capabilities, we offer a smart, bold and refreshing way to start the day.”

The call is one of Light’s most prominent decisions, as he seeks to remove and steer away the outlet from “opinion-based partisan news” and anchors criticizing conservatives and the GOP.

56-year-old Lemon closes his evening program Don Lemon Tonight in preparation for his morning debut.

The seasoned host has spent 16 of his 40 years of journalism at CNN and co-moderated the 2020 Democratic presidential debate.

Now Lemon said it’s time to “shake things up” as he shares the spotlight with two of his “best friends.”

Lemon is a strong critic of former President Trump and the Republicans. He previously called Trump “the biggest snowflake of all” after the January 6, 2021 raid on the White House.

He was also outspoken about voter fraud after the 2020 presidential election, claiming that Trump and Republicans were feeding GOP supporters “bullsh**t.”

Don Lemon (above) raved about his show: ‘He (Trump) is the biggest snowflake of them all – the biggest’

Lemon is an outspoken critic of Trump and the GOP. Pictured: Lemon on Charlamagne the God’s ‘Hell Of A Week’ show

Collins, 30, is the White House Correspondent for CNN and has a track record of being one of Trump’s least favorite reporters.

The infamous reporter was asked to switch seats with another reporter a few rows behind her during a 2020 coronavirus press conference, minutes before the press conference started.

She refused to go through the room, citing WHCA guidelines, despite officials threatening to involve the Secret Service.

Shortly after, Trump aborted his briefing after previously stating that they were “not worth the time and effort” because the “Lamestream Media is asking nothing but hostile questions.”

Meanwhile, Harlow currently hosts Boss Files, a CNN podcast and anchor for CNN New Room. She has been with the news media since 2008.

Harlow, 40, said she was impressed by the milestone.”

‘Can’t wait to laugh with’ [Lemon and Collins] and learn from it every morning.’

The show’s debut concludes Berman and Keilar’s New Day program, with the duo filling other unknown roles.

Collins (left) is known for causing controversy in the White House under former President Trump’s administration. She is currently the White House correspondent

The show is one of many changes within the CNN network as Light attempts to purge the company’s reputation as a wakeful media source

CNN has been purging itself of its reputation for being a vigilant media source since Licht promised to make the network more trustworthy to the people by putting a stop to the Republican slander.

The new move has led to the termination of popular CNN hosts, including John Harwood and Brian Stelter, from their shows.

Light previously warned CNN staffers that there were changes coming to the network that they “wouldn’t understand” or “like.”

It’s unclear when the new morning show will be released in October, or if the anchors will adhere to Light’s new policies, but the new CEO doesn’t seem shy about ending major journalists.