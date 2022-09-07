Don Lemon branded a misogynist after asking stuttering commentator if she had ‘MOMMY BRAIN’

CNN’s Don Lemon was charged with misogyny after she asked a Republican panelist who lost her mind if she suffered from “mommy brain.”

During Lemon’s show on Tuesday, commentator SE Cupp, 43, was discussing the future of the Republican party when she began to stumble over her words and forget where she was going.

“The ideas aren’t popular among Republicans,” Cupp said, discussing the supreme MAGA beliefs. Thirteen percent of Republicans want a total ban on abortion. Seventy percent of Republicans want… sorry,” she said, forgetting where she was going and wandering off.

Lemon — who is reportedly facing his show’s axe amid CNN’s ongoing anti-wake-up purge — jumped in and tried to round off her thoughts, then commented on the Cupp’s mistake.

‘Have you lost your train of thought? I always do it,” Lemon said.

Cupp replied, “Yes,” and went on to finalize her idea.

“A majority of Republicans are against book bans. A majority of Republicans think that talking about race and learning about racism in school is a good thing. The majority of Republicans aren’t where the MAGA Republicans of today are going and all the things they’re talking about, which begs the question, ‘What the hell are they thinking?’

Instead of reacting to the idea, Lemon kept hammering on Cupp.

“Is it fair to say this, because I’m not mommy, but is it mommy brain?” he asked.

Cupp seemed stunned by the question as silence hung over the panel for a moment.

“No,” she said at last, expressing the word, “I just forgot what I was going to say.”

“I forget what I’m talking about all the time,” Lemon replied, laughing in what some suggested was an attempt to cover up his blunder.

Other members of the panel chimed in, suggesting it was “Covid fog.”

“No, I just forgot what I wanted to say!” Cupp responded with a grim chuckle.

‘We won’t beat you up. We’re just having fun,” Lemon added.

DailyMail.com columnist Meghan McCain was among those to condemn Lemon’s words

The comment quickly caused a splash on the internet, with Twitter users accusing Lemon of misogyny and hypocrisy.

DailyMail.com columnist Meghan McCain was one of them. She tweeted: ‘Looking forward to EVERY man on earth being scolded in the air for having ‘daddy brain’…

“Misogynists run the media and are rarely held accountable for it.”

“It’s cute how the same people who accuse others of things like mansplaining and misogyny get a free pass to practice it because dem, lol,” another tweeter wrote.

Another theorem thinks more succinctly:

‘THAT IS SEXIST!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!’

“Mommy brain” is the colloquial name for a condition experienced by a mother in the years after childbirth that leads to forgetfulness, particularly focused on verbalizing thoughts and naming things.

The condition is caused by a loss of gray matter in the brain that can affect mothers during pregnancy.

Although Cupp has a seven-year-old son, she apparently never complained about experiencing mommy brain.

CNN’s new CEO Chris Licht said he expects significant changes as he tries to shift the network away from partisan programming and instead focuses on objective journalism.

Lemon’s awkward gaffe comes as turmoil at CNN has led many to speculate that Don Lemon could be the next name on the network’s chopping block.

White House correspondent John Harwood – known for his rantings against Donald Trump – was kicked out earlier this month.

Last month, CNN stalwart Brian Stelter was fired because the network’s new CEO Chris Licht said he could expect more significant changes if he tries. to shift the network away from partisan programming and instead focus on objective journalism.

Steler hosted Reliable Sources, a show about the media, and was mocked as a room monitor for claiming his broadcasts had an awake, smug, and smug tone.

A week before Stelter was shown the door, longtime CNN commentator Jeffery Toobin announced that he would not be returning to the network.