Don Jr. rages after North Dakota liberal plowed into Republican after political argument

Donald Trump Jr. and other members of the GOP are outraged as the media remains “totally silent” about the death of a Republican teenager who was run over by a “liberal extremist.”

Cayler Ellingson, 18, was mowed down by Shannon Brandt, 41, in North Carolina after attending a street dance party on Sunday. Brandt previously told State Radio that he had gotten into an argument with the teen over politics and believed Ellingson was part of a “Republican extremist group.”

“An 18-year-old conservative is murdered by the 41-year-old leftist and the media is silent,” Trump Jr. wrote. on Twitter.

“No connection to Joe Biden and his insane speech from just 2 weeks ago… it’s like it never happened and it doesn’t matter. Of course Trump wouldn’t get that advantage if our media is broken!’

Don Jr. referred to Biden’s “Soul of the Nation” speech in Philadelphia on Sept. 1, where the president criticized Donald Trump and labeled “MAGA Republicans” a threat to democracy.

Conservatives have criticized the media’s double standards and silence in covering the Republican teen’s death after Biden “violated some of his supporters.”

Brandt was charged with manslaughter by a vehicle after driving under the influence and fleeing. He paid $50,000 bail on Tuesday and was released.

Biden declared Donald Trump a “threat to the country” in a speech that contained his harshest rhetoric yet about his predecessor in the Oval Office and the MAGA movement

Mafia boss. Jr also referred to Brandt’s quick release as “Joe Biden’s America!”

Texas Congressman Lance Gooden is one of many GOP critics to blame Biden for Ellingson’s death.

First, Joe Biden called the MAGA Republicans a threat. Now 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson was murdered for being a Republican. Biden must condemn the most left-wing violence,” Gooden wrote.

New York Representative Claudia Tenney added: “Cayler Ellingson was murdered by a left-wing extremist and his killer is already out on bail. He was murdered because of his political beliefs. Every Republican in the country needs to speak up about this! This is real political extremism!’

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk also echoed the Republican stereotype of being “extremist.”

“A conservative teen was just brutally murdered by a Democrat in North Dakota for being a Republican,” Kirk wrote. ‘Which movement is the party of ‘political violence and domestic extremism’ again?’

He later added: “Imagine a white 41-year-old MAGA Hat-wearing Republican Activist chasing and running over an 18-year-old with his car because he claimed the teen was part of a ‘Democrat Extremist Group’.

“The media would report on it non-stop. So why are they ignoring the murder of Cayler Ellingson.”

Killed an 18-year-old because he was a Republican. Did his killer think he was a “semi-fascist” or a neo-Nazi?” Arizona government candidate Kari Lake wrote, blaming Biden and Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs for “demonizing right’.

“Should we be surprised that a sick man took their words seriously and acted on them?”

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz called the Democratic party “toxic.”

The left kills a teenager because he was a Republican. He is then promptly released on bail. turned. Dem’s hateful rhetoric continues to bear poisonous fruit,” Cruz wrote.

Meanwhile, Richard Grenell, former director of US National Intelligence, urged the Justice Department to intervene.

“The Justice Department must do something about left-wing extremism,” Grenell wrote.

The White House told Fox in a statement that “the president has made it clear that this is a country that rejects violence as a political tool and that we do not encourage violence.”

“It has no place in our political discourse and we condemn it,” a spokesperson added, pointing to part of Biden’s Philadelphia speech where he said, “There is no place for political violence in America. Period of time. No. Ever.’

Brandt told police he left the crime scene after hitting Ellingson and briefly returned to call 911 before leaving again, according to an affidavit of arrest.

The suspect said he felt threatened by Ellingson after the teen called another to harm him following the duo’s altercation.

He told state first responders that “he hit the pedestrian (Ellingson) because the pedestrian was threatening him.”

Ellingston was taken to hospital in Carrington with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Brandt was charged with criminal vehicular murder and leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in a fatality; he was also charged with drunk driving

Brandy was arrested Sunday at his home in Glenfield. He admitted to drinking alcohol before taking down Ellingson.

Captain Bryan Niewind of the North Dakota Highway Patrol, who helped investigate the death, said Brandt’s allegation about the political argument has not been substantiated as the investigation is still ongoing and more witnesses are yet to be heard.

The specific details of the alleged argument were not released.

Ellingson’s parents later told police they knew Brandt, but they did not believe their son did, the affidavit said.

The 18-year-old’s mother described how she was on her way to pick up her son from McHenry when he called her around 2:40 a.m. and asked if she knew Brandt.

Ellingson called again moments later and said ‘he’ or ‘they’ were chasing him.

She was unable to reach him after that, the document said.