Don Jr jokes it would be a GOOD thing if his father had the nuclear codes at Mar-a-Lago

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Donald Trump Jr. said in comments supporting Matt Gaetz’s re-election that the US would be safer if his father hid the nuclear codes at his Mar-a-Lago estate instead of allowing them to hand over to President Joe Biden.

Donald Trump has the nuclear codes! In the linen closet at Mar-a-Lago!’ Trump’s oldest child said mockingly as justification for the FBI raid during a speech in Florida that resembled a stand-up comedy act.

“By the way, for the record, I’m saying if Donald Trump still had the nuclear codes, it probably would be fine,” Don Jr. said. to the cheers of the pro-Gaetz crowd.

“Our enemies – our enemies – might actually be saying, ‘Okay, maybe, let’s not mess with them,'” he added to the delight of the audience. “Unlike when they look at Joe Biden, they say, ‘You know what? We have to attack now.”

At Monday’s event in support of Gaetz’s re-election campaign, Don Jr. also the Florida congressman against his competitor’s assault ads claiming he could be the “informant” who gave information to the FBI that led to the raid.

Donald Trump Jr. said at an event in Florida for Matt Gaetz’s re-election that the US would be safer if his father had stored the nuclear codes in Mar-a-Lago instead of leaving them in the hands of President Joe Biden

“If Donald Trump still had the nuclear codes, that would probably be good.” — Donald Trump Jr. with Trump’s latest Republican defense keeping classified documents in Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/kAhNahMqFn — The recount (@therecount) August 22, 2022

The FBI descended on former President Trump’s residence in Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday, August 8, after the Justice Department received an order from a judge to search the estate in connection with an investigation into whether documents and materials of the White House were stored there.

Several boxes of material were found in the raid, and Trump said there were attorney-client and executive privilege documents that he said had been “improperly” removed from his home.

Anonymous reports claim the raid was the culmination of several things, including a breakdown in the DOJ-Trump collaboration, as well as an alleged “informant” who told what documents were in Mar-a-Lago and where to find them.

Speculation about the roughly six to eight people who could be the informant include son-in-law Jared Kushner and former acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

But Gaetz’s Republican competitor, Mark Lombardo, released an assault ad Monday suggesting that the incumbent rep was the informant that sparked the FBI raid.

Don Jr. strongly opposed this advertisement.

The FBI raided former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday, August 8, 2022. The day after the raid, law enforcement officers stand guard outside the club in Palm Beach, Florida

“I heard I came here to yell at Matt because apparently he was the FBI informant,” Trump’s oldest son laughed.

“I’ve heard a lot of stupid things, especially since we got into politics and especially since Joe Biden became president,” he added. “That’s honestly one of the dumbest things I’ve ever heard.”

“There has never been a fighter for the MAGA agenda and for Donald Trump and especially for you and everything you believe in, it’s Matt Gaetz.”

Gaetz will face Lombardo and Greg Merk in the primaries for Florida’s first congressional district on Tuesday.

The primary race will also decide which Democratic candidates will face Senator Marco Rubio and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in November. Both GOP lawmakers are running unchallenged in their respective primaries.

Democrat Representative Charlie Crist is likely to win the primary to face DeSantis, but has little chance of defeating the increasingly popular Republican governor in November. Many in the Trump world see DeSantis as the new face of the MAGA movement.