Domino’s worker saves boy’s birthday after classmates did not show up

A Domino’s worker has won a legion of fans after making a young boy a special ‘dessert pizza’ when his peers didn’t turn up for his birthday party.

Shift manager Miles received a call at the Coolum store on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast last week from a mother who was hoping to cancel her large order after there were a number of no-shows for the event.

But when she arrived to pick up the individual pizza, Miles surprised her with a custom dessert, with pastry topped with churros, brownies and chocolate sauce – all products available in the store.

The act of kindness has gone viral after Domino’s Australia shared the story in a Facebook post on Tuesday, which has garnered more than 20,000 reactions.

Miles pictured with the special dessert pizza and a “Happy Birthday” message written on a pizza box using chocolate sauce

“Thank you Miles for going the extra ‘mile’ to help turn this customer’s day around,” the company wrote.

Many social media users praised the employee for going above and beyond for the mother and son.

‘Miles was raised right! Well done mate!’ one woman commented.

“Such a small act of kindness that they will remember for the rest of their lives,” said another.

‘Miles you absolutely playful! Give this kid a raise. What seems like a small thing is actually a massive act of kindness,’ wrote a third.

Other parents shared their similar experiences of devastation after invitees failed to show up to their children’s birthday parties, with some offering to send gifts to the boy.

The act of kindness took place at the Domino’s store in Coolum (pictured) on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast

Other parents said no-shows at children’s birthday parties were ‘heartbreaking’ (stock image)

“I’ve been through this with my own son and it’s absolutely heartbreaking for mother and child,” said another woman.

‘Sending love and strength to the poor family. It really affects our children when these things happen. Always contact the family to let them know if you are coming or not.’

Another added: ‘Can Domino’s get in touch with this customer so we can give her son the best birthday ever? No child (or their parents) should ever feel that kind of heartbreak!’

‘How great would it be if we could all send this boy gifts from all over Australia?’

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Domino’s Australia for comment as to whether the mother will be contacted to accept the offers.