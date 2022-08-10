Domino’s pizza expelled from Italy: Chain closes last store because the country can’t convert

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Just a year after Domino’s claimed Italians “were not afraid to put pineapple on pizza,” the American delivery giant has closed its last store in the country.

Domino’s yesterday blamed “significantly increased competition in the food delivery market” and confirmed yesterday that it has closed the last of its 29 locations in Italy.

Domino’s planned to open 880 stores and build a two percent market share in the home of pizza, but it only lasted seven years in the country.

Cultural differences and the strength of existing pizza sellers put an end to the company’s bold plans before they were oven-ready.

Domino’s had hoped to open 880 restaurants across Italy but failed after peaking at just 34

Pizzeria O’Barone in Naples, part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site, symbolizes Italian craft

Parent company ePizza told shareholders: ‘We attribute the problem to significantly increased competition in the food delivery market with both organized chains and ‘mama & pop’ restaurants delivering food,” Bloomberg reported.

Domino’s presence in Italy peaked in 2021, with 34 restaurants in operation, including five in Rome.

A company representative boasted that their success showed that there are Italians who are “not afraid to put pineapple on pizza.”

But when independent rivals struck deals with delivery companies such as Just Eat and Deliveroo, Domino’s lead quickly faded.

Domino’s brash American pizza failed to capture the imagination in Italy

The country’s franchisees borrowed more than €10 million in a desperate attempt to keep the company afloat.

The protection against the solicitation of money by lenders expired last month.

It’s not clear exactly when the company’s last branch in Italy will be closed, though online orders have been unavailable since July 29.

Domino’s failure to gain a foothold in the home of pizza may serve as a warning to American owners, but some global fast food chains have had success.

McDonald’s employs 25,000 people in 640 restaurants across Italy, while Burger King operates 225 eateries.

The company had bragged that some Italians were ready to embrace pineapple on pizza

Domino’s has also seen its profits fall by more than 16 per cent in the UK, with delivery costs rising

In the UK, Domino’s has seen its profits fall by about 16 percent as the cost of ingredients has risen.

The company said it was raising prices for its franchisees, but this was on a “lagging basis,” meaning the full benefit won’t be felt until the last six months of the year.

It added that it expects earnings to be weighted by the end of the year and kept its estimates unchanged for the full year.

Domino’s said it will increase its marketing spend “significantly” to attract more customers, after a 6.4 percent drop in sales due to the VAT hike.