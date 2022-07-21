Domino’s customer shares pizza order with 20 toppings costing $275

Advertisement

A Domino customer took to TikTok to share a wild pizza order with over 20 toppings and over $275. Ryan Cook, 17, of Alberta Canada, shared a video of the shocking food request — which was so long that all the details didn’t even fit on the screen.

The Domino’s order included a single 16-inch pizza pie with six different sauces and a surprisingly long list of toppings, all of which he wanted three servings. Ryan’s TikTok quickly went viral, racking up nearly 400,000 views within days and leaving many people on the internet in ruins. The shockingly expensive pizza totaled $275 and included six different sauces and triple-ordered toppings, including bacon, pepperoni, and chicken.

The average 16-inch cheese pizza at Domino’s was $12, but the total price of Cook’s order came in at $275.09, which he said was “worth it.” He shared the video with the caption: ‘These Domino’s employees [gonna] sorry I work here.’ Fortunately for the pizzeria’s workers, Cook revealed that he didn’t actually place the order because he was afraid he would get in trouble. Cook added that he would try to place the order the next day, but has not yet shared any updates on his social media.

Despite the expensive price tag, Cook’s Domino’s order is nowhere near the most expensive pizza. The Louis XIII (pictured), by Italian pizza chef Renato Viola, is said to be the most expensive pizza pie, totaling $8,347.86. The seven-inch pizza is served at home and made by Chef Viola’s catering team. It is made on site, except for the dough, which is cooked 72 hours in advance. Viola’s pizza toppings include various caviar, lobster, and shrimp. The over $8,000 pizza is served on limited edition dishes with Cognac and champagne alongside.

Despite Cook’s Domino’s pizza not taking the top spot for its expensive price tag, many users were still shocked by the order. “I wipe it off the screen like I’ve never seen it before,” commented one user.

Another user added: ‘I work in fast food and I would legitimately cry and yell. I thought the special orders from the giant blizzard were bad.”