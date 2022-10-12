Domino's Australia: Incredible Dreamworld gift for girl whose mates abandoned her at her b'day party

A young girl and her family have been given a trip to Dreamworld by Domino’s after her friends couldn’t make it to her ninth birthday party.

Mum Lauren O’Rourke, from Coolum on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast, organized a day of activities for daughter Skylah followed by an overnight stay on September 24.

But a series of last-minute cancellations forced Ms O’Rourke to call her local Domino’s store to cut back on her large, pre-booked order for the night.

But after one employee delivered the single pizza, another delivery person made a surprising second delivery.

Shift manager Miles knocked on the door and revealed that he had made a custom “dessert pizza” for Skylah – and that wasn’t where her luck ended.

Lauren O’Rourke pictured with her daughter Skylah who celebrated her ninth birthday last month

Pictured: The custom dessert pizza Miles made for Skylah’s birthday party on September 24th

Ms O’Rourke told Daily Mail Australia: ‘Miles knocked on the door and said to Skylah “I made you a pizza. We heard some of your friends couldn’t come. We wanted to cheer you up”.

And she said “is this pizza just for me?” and he said “yes that’s all for you”.’

Mrs O’Rourke said they took the box into the kitchen and opened it to find a special bespoke dessert of brownies, churros and chocolate sauce. “It was completely made with love,” she said.

‘Skylah said: “OMG I feel so special, it’s my birthday!”

‘A simple act of kindness like that can just turn someone’s day around.’

Miles’ act of kindness went viral last week after it was shared in a post by Domino’s Australia, garnering more than 142,000 reactions and 2,800 comments.

Ms O’Rourke said the company has since contacted the family to offer them a trip to the Gold Coast to visit Dreamworld.

“After contacting Lauren, we discovered that her birthday wish was to visit Dreamworld with her family and friend who attended her birthday party,” a Domino’s spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia.

Miles pictured with the special dessert pizza and a “Happy Birthday” message written on a pizza box using chocolate sauce

Skylah pictured at home smiling after receiving her special ‘dessert pizza’

‘To help make her birthday wish come true, Domino’s gave Skylah six tickets to Dreamworld as well as a voucher for her family to enjoy a pizza night after the big day out.

“Domino’s is passionate about bringing people closer together through the world’s best bonding food, and is thrilled that we could bring a ‘piece’ of joy to Skylah on her ninth birthday.”

Mrs O’Rourke said the family are ‘so grateful’ to the pizza firm and have been blown away by the ‘worldwide outpouring of love’ sparked by the viral post, with people from Germany, the US and Portugal commenting with birthday wishes to the young girl .

Despite some friends not being able to attend the party, Ms O’Rourke said Skylah has been raised to focus on the positive and was grateful some were able to attend.

The mother of three said the family were blown away by Miles’ kindness and were truly grateful for the impact it had on her children.

“I am very passionate about teaching my daughter about kindness, gratitude and love and not passing judgment,” she said.

Mrs O’Rourke said she was grateful for Miles’ kindness and the impact it had on her children. Pictured: Skylah (left), her sister Marni (centre) and Mrs O’Rourke (right)

The family are now off to Dreamworld on the Gold Coast (pictured) to fulfill Skylah’s birthday wish

‘To see it returned, to have it given back to her so she will understand that kindness works both ways – it was beautiful. It was the most genuine act of kindness.’

Ms O’Rourke said Skylah’s birthday started with a minor hiccup when the group arrived at the local swimming pool – after braving the heat – to find it closed.

However, they adjusted their plans for a fun night filled with swimming in the bathtub, eating pizza and building tents in the living room for the night.

Friday night, the family stopped by the store Friday night to see Miles and say thank you.

“My daughter wanted to give back so she bought him a box of chocolates,” Mrs O’Rourke said.

‘I think Skylah has made a little friend with him.

‘I hope Miles has a wonderful life and good things come to him from this. He deserves a world of happiness.’

And from now on they will stay in touch.

“Domino’s is our local, so we’ll see Miles now and again when we go back,” she added.