Dominique Nutall spends just 80 CENTS per meal on groceries while travelling: Coles and Woolworths

A young traveler has revealed how she budgets just 80 cents per meal, allowing her and her partner to continue their adventures despite the cost of living crisis.

Dominique Nutall22, came to Australia for a year in 2018 but quickly fell in love with the country and its people, with one man in particular drawing her attention.

She has been in Australia for four years now and enjoys exploring coast by coast with her boyfriend Jesse.

Dominique recently went viral on TikTok after sharing a five-part series explaining how she and Jesse spend an average of about $3.30 a day on all of their meals.

The couple spend less than $50 every time they go to the grocery store news.com.auwith their ‘food budget’ including extras such as toilet paper and toothpaste.

“In our average weekly grocery store, we buy inexpensive basic commodities such as bread, milk, canned tomatoes, beans, wraps, eggs, lentils, coconut milk and pasta,” she said.

“We make all meals in our van unless it’s a very special occasion. We have a two-burner gas hob and a bin full of cooking utensils.’

The couple’s favorite meal, which costs $1 each, excluding spices they already have, was featured in the first video.

Dominique describes the dish as ‘her version’ of a lentil ahl. The recipe calls for onion, ginger, garlic, chili, lentils, and carrots.

The couple is currently living in a van as they travel around the country

Here’s how to make Dominique’s $1 ‘lentil dahl’: INGREDIENTS Garlic Onion lentils Ginger chili pepper Carrot Salty One can coconut cream Pepper Turmeric curry powder Paprika Coriander Oregano Three chicken stock cubes METHOD Place the garlic and carrots together in a saucepan and cook over medium heat. take your lentils and put them in a pot of fresh water, boil them for about five minutes. When the lentils are cooked, add them to the pan with the garlic, onion, carrot, ginger and chilli. She then sprinkles each of the herbs and tops the lentil mixture with three chicken stock cubes and a can of coconut cream. Then she let it simmer on low heat for ten minutes. The meal can be eaten alone or served with rice and naan bread.

“We have this every week, sometimes three nights a week,” she explained.

Her eighty-cent meal consists of carrots, potatoes, and French onion dip and became a favorite after the couple made it out of necessity one day while running low on supplies.

The most expensive meal in the series is a chicken curry dish.

The couple revealed that they have limited meat intake to cut costs while traveling.

The pair are also introduced to the ‘discount’ time in their local supermarkets so they can pop into the sale stock once it’s discounted.

The travelers have 18,000 fans on TikTok and 2,000 fans on Instagram.