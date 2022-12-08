Dominique Lapierre, French author and journalist, dies at 91

NICE, France (AP) – French writer Dominique Lapierre, who was celebrated for his landmark work about the World War II struggle to liberate Paris and a novel about a life of hardship in a Kolkata slum in India, has passed away. He turned 91.

Lapierre died Friday, a local newspaper in the south of France reported Monday, citing an interview with the author’s wife, Dominique Conchon-Lapierre.

She told the Var Matin newspaper that Lapierre died “of old age” and that she was “peaceful because (her husband) no longer suffers”.

French Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak praised Lapierre as an author and journalist whose travels around the world – from Mexico to India, New York City to Jerusalem – made him an “eyewitness of the 20th century” and enriched his novels with facts.

“We have lost a great writer, who was generous in his lyrics and generous in his life,” Abdul Malak said in a statement.

In 1964, Lapierre drew on archive material to write an account of the liberation of the French capital in August 1944 with the American writer Larry Collins. The book – “Is Paris Burning?” – was filmed by French filmmaker Rene Clement. Gore Vidal and Francis Ford Coppola belonged to a group of screenwriters.

Lapierre was born in 1931 in the western French town of Chatelaillon to a diplomat father and a mother who had worked as a journalist. In the 1950s, Lapierre worked as a journalist and foreign correspondent for Paris-Match. He lived most of his life in the French Riviera town of Ramatuelle with Conchon-Lapierre, his wife of 56 years.

Lapierre had a special relationship with India and spent a lot of time in Kolkata, a city nicknamed “The City of Joy” after his 1985 novel of the same name. The book, which chronicles the life of a rickshaw puller in a Kolkata slum, was adapted by Roland Joffé into a 1992 film.

He also donated generously to various charities engaged in humanitarian work in Kolkata.

Two of his other books – “Freedom at Midnight” and “Five Past Midnight in Bhopal: The Epic Story of the World’s Deadliest Industrial Disaster” – were histories of events in India. Lapierre was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2008, India’s third highest civilian award.