Dominican Republic: Fuel smugglers cash in on Haiti chaos

HAVANA (AP) — As gangs in Haiti blockade and loot key fuel supplies, the fuel crisis is now seeping into neighboring Dominican Republic.

An illegal oil-smuggling industry on the countries’ 240-mile common border has blossomed in the wake of Haiti’s rising gasoline prices.

Both Dominicans and Haitians buy subsidized fuel for $5 a gallon in border towns in the Dominican Republic and smuggle it into Haiti, where it goes for as much as $50 a gallon.

It has led to gas shortages, long lines at gas stations and has seen petrol sales in the border town of Dajabón at least double, said Santiago Riverón, the city’s mayor.

“It’s a worrying situation because it’s not just Haitians crossing to buy gasoline,” Riverón said. “Now a lot of Dominicans are trading gasoline, and that poses a danger.”

As trade in goods such as flour, meat and eggs between the two countries has declined due to the crisis in Haiti, many people have turned to contraband.

The situation in Haiti has deteriorated sharply last year after the assassination of former Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. Things got worse in September when Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced that fuel subsidies would be abolished, causing prices to double.

Protests broke out and Haiti’s most powerful gang blocked the country’s main fuel source at Port-Au-Prince. That in turn led to shortages of other basic necessities, such as clean water, at a time when Haiti faces its worst cholera outbreak in years, leaving hospitals and universities without a power source.

“The shortages and increases in black market gas prices that we’ve already seen have only gotten bigger,” said Diego Da Rin, an analyst with the International Crisis Group.

Jhonny, a resident of the border town of Pedernales in the south of the Dominican Republic, said the poorest sections of the population have benefited from rising prices by spending their days crossing the border for gasoline back and forth by motorcycle.

“Many refuel their motorcycle at the gas station, then go home, take it out and store gallons,” said Jhonny, who asked not to use his last name.

Just two weeks ago, Dominican border security forces said they seized nearly 2,700 liters of fuel smuggled into Haiti in one arrest. Ramón Pérez Fermín, deputy minister of internal trade, said such meetings have grown in intensity over the past six weeks.

It is a major economic loss for their country, Pérez Fermín noted, as the Dominican Republic has paid hefty sums of money to subsidize fuel prices in the wake of the crisis in Ukraine.

In the first nine months of this year alone, the Caribbean government paid $574 million in fuel subsidies, more than double what they paid in all of 2021, he said.

“The government subsidizes gas that doesn’t even go to the Dominican Republic,” he said. “It will not end up in the hands of the Dominican consumer.”

Dominican President Luis Abinader said last week that he was banning two-wheeled vehicles from crossing the border in an attempt to halt the growing smuggling network, and said he would close the border in the event of an international intervention in Haiti, which the UN Security Council has ordered. United Nations will discuss Monday.

Last year, he started building a border wall, a measure his government says will improve security.

But Dajabón mayor Riverón and other officials said the only real solution to a situation they see with growing concern is foreign intervention.

“The solution lies in the hands of international authorities,” Riverón said.

—-

Associated Press writer Martín José Adames Alcántara contributed to this report from Santo Domingo.

