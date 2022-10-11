Dominican Republic cracks down at border amid Haiti chaos

HAVANA (AP) – As Haiti quickly plunges into chaos, its island neighbor, the Dominican Republic, has responded with crackdowns on migrants and a military buildup that the government claims will “guarantee border security.”

But some fear that these measures will only reinforce long-standing xenophobia against Haitian migrants and hurt the economies of both countries.

On Sunday, Dominican President Luis Abinader announced the largest purchase of military equipment in the country since 1961: six helicopters, ten planes, 21 armored vehicles and four anti-riot trucks.

If international troops were sent in response to a call from the Haitian government for help against gangs, “we would close and block the border. … It is very dangerous for the integrity of the Dominican Republic to receive asylum seekers in the country,” Abinader said at a news conference.

Dominican officials also announced they would consider even more migration controls at the Haitian border in the future.

Tensions between the two nations, who share a border of more than 240 miles on the island of Hispaniola, have long been simmering.

The crisis in Haiti has been exacerbated by the assassination of former Haitian President Jovenel Moïse in 2021, and gangs have been increasingly empowered to confront a weak government. This has led to a massive flight of migrants and the Dominican Republic has gradually become tougher with its migration and border policies.

One of the most drastic moves was to begin building a Trump-style wall along the border.

Migrant aid leaders such as William Charpantier Blanco, head of the National Committee for Migrants and Refugees in the capital of Santo Domingo, said anti-migrant groups have grown stronger under the new policy.

“The migration situation in the Dominican Republic has never been good, but in the past two years it has gotten much worse,” he said. “With the economic and political crisis Haiti is going through, the Dominican government has undergone massive crackdowns on deportations.”

Charpantier Blanco also noted that migrants were mostly working-class Haitians, but now his organization sees a growing wave of fleeing middle class and elite.

One of Haiti’s most powerful gangs – as well as anti-government protesters – have besieged key fuel supplies in Port-au-Prince, leaving fuel as well as water and other basic supplies short. Abinader previously described the unrest in Haiti as a “low-intensity civil war.”

As a result, the UN Security Council is considering a request from the Haitian government to send foreign troops to pacify the gangs, or at least ease the blockade.

The disorder has heightened the fear of many Dominicans, such as Paterno Valenzuela, that gang violence could seep into their own country.

Valenzuela, 56, is a farmer in the border town of Elias Pina, and said that while he has not seen an increase in violence in his area, he is “getting ready because this crisis in Haiti is really bad”.

The Dominican farmer described seeing large groups of migrants climbing through the mountains and fleeing the country, expressing concern about the increasing amount of contraband such as gasoline flowing across the border. He said he would support a foreign intervention if it came to that.

Still, the Caribbean country could suffer significant losses if it closed its border.

Officially, about $750 million is exported annually from the Dominican Republic to Haiti, the country’s third largest trading partner. More than $400 million worth of products are traded informally between the two countries, according to a 2017 study by the Dominican Central Bank.

The city of Valenzuela is one of several frontier economies intrinsically linked to the neighboring country, depending on Haitian buyers as a basic source of income.

“All these cities (on the border) depend on the Haitian market,” he said.

____

Associated Press writer Martin Jose Adames Alcantara contributed to this report from Santo Domingo.

PART: