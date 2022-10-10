Dominican Republic bus crash left three tourists as toxicology reports show driver was on cocaine

A terrifying surveillance video shows the moment a bus overturned in the Dominican Republic, killing three tourists and injuring 48 others. A toxicology report revealed that the driver tested positive for cocaine.

The coach was carrying 51 passengers from Mexico and South America on a highway in the municipality of Bavaro last Thursday.

The victims who died in the crash were identified as Argentine Valeria Brovelli, 33; Valeria Medina, a 44-year-old mother of one; and Peruvian Karla Rodríguez, 44.

Medina had her arm amputated in the accident, her husband Diego Donaley told the Dominican newspaper Diario Libre.

“We’ve been waiting for an ambulance for about half an hour,” Donaley said. ‘I took my wife with a firefighter and we left for the IMG Hospital. She lost an arm, I told the fireman, let’s not wait any longer.’

The driver, Franklin Nin, 47, was arrested Friday. Prosecutors have requested that Nin be held in pre-trial detention for up to one year.

Footage from the accident showed the bus traveling in the right-hand lane of the highway as it approached a curb at an intersection before suddenly flipping to the left.

The vehicle then flipped over and slid onto the road on its left side for several meters until it came to a complete stop.

Nin transported the group to a field trip in Isla Saona and told investigators that he “saw a vehicle slamming its brakes and crossing in front of me.”

However, the video in question does not seem to confirm his version of the crash. Dominique Dreckman refuted Nin’s claims, also telling Chilean news channel Meganoticias that the bus was outdated and “not even suitable for carrying such a large number of people.”

The 44-year-old lost one of her arms in a bus crash in the Dominican Republic last Thursday, according to her husband, who survived the accident involving the couple's child.

“It’s not how they tell it. The bus driver dodged a bus to avoid crashing, which was not the case,” she recalls. “He was going too fast and made a corner, which caused him to roll over. Luckily my friends and I were driving on the side with the windows up, not on the sidewalk.’

A newlywed couple from Brazil who traveled to the Dominican Republic to celebrate their honeymoon were also among those injured, according to Brazilian news channel G1.

Jhordan Abdalla, 28, said his wife, Flavia Martinez, 26, had suffered a head injury and had already undergone surgery.

“She’s doing much better and getting better every day,” said Abdalla, who escaped with abrasions to both arms and needed stitches. ‘She has already managed to get out of bed, which is a good sign and she is less swollen too. She is stable and talkative, even a little annoyed because she has to stay in the ICU bed.’