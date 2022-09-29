DOMINIC SANDBROOK: Cambridge enslaved by wokery  

Few institutions in the world have a prouder history of fighting slavery than Cambridge University.

The second oldest university in Britain, Cambridge was the alma mater of William Wilberforce, whose long parliamentary career, from 1780 to 1825, was dominated by his campaign to abolish the slave trade.

Similarly, it was Cambridge that educated Wilberforce’s friend and mentor Thomas Clarkson, an evangelical preacher who traveled the country for almost half a century, giving thousands of sermons and lectures to arouse public support for the abolition of slavery.

To top it all off, Cambridge was also a home from home for the great anti-slavery champion Olaudah Equiano, who was enslaved as a boy in what is now Nigeria before winning his freedom and becoming one of the most outspoken of all abolitionists.

After marrying a local woman, Equiano settled in nearby Soham. And if you visit St. Andrew’s Church on the outskirts of Cambridge, you can still see the plaque to his daughter Anna, who died aged just four in 1797.

A history to be proud of, then, and a past to celebrate. But not, it seems, in the common rooms of 21st-century Cambridge, where dons seem determined to sacrifice every last vestige of intellectual integrity in their thirst to erode the reputation of their own university.

DOMINIC SANDBROOK: Few institutions in the world have a prouder history of fighting slavery than Cambridge University (file photo)

I have previously written about the cult of narcissistic self-hating that has taken hold at my alma mater – the most shocking example being Jesus College’s blatantly dishonest campaign to destroy the reputation of its own greatest benefactor, the 17th-century philanthropist Tobias Rustat, who dons condemned for his later investments in the slave trade.

Now the university has gone further. Last week, its vice-chancellor, Stephen Toope, published a truly pitiful report into the ‘legacy of slavery’, which found that Cambridge ‘claimed both directly and indirectly from slavery, the slave trade and imperialism more widely’.

I realize that Cambridge standards have fallen, but I find it hard to see why even the smallest don would think this is a major revelation.

Of course Great Britain’s major institutions made money from the slave trade! If they hadn’t, what on earth would have been the point?

As for the priggish, hand-wringing tone of Professor Toope’s dossier, this makes a mockery of its claim to serious scholarship. Every schoolchild knows that people in history have often behaved very badly. Only a fool – or in this case a pious hypocrite – would pretend that this comes as a sensationally shocking discovery.

Embarrassingly for Cambridge, some of Britain’s most respected historians have already begun to tear the report apart.

Chief among them, I am glad to see, is my old teacher Professor Lawrence Goldman – once a Cambridge man, former editor of the Oxford Dictionary of National Biography and now Emeritus Fellow of St Peter’s College, Oxford.

As Professor Goldman points out in an essay for the website History Reclaimed, the report almost completely ignores the fact that of all the universities in the English-speaking world, Cambridge was by far the most influential in ‘organised opposition to the slave trade and slavery’.

Instead, the authors of the Cambridge report are determined to smear their institution with ‘guilt by association’. As Professor Goldman wryly notes, they are so desperate to attack their own predecessors that they even blame them for the ‘parents of Cambridge students’ who invested in the 17th century slave trade.

But how on earth can a modern university be held accountable for what its students’ ancestors did with their money more than 300 years ago?

What’s worse, Professor Goldman notes, is that the report shamelessly twists the truth about the lives of even abolitionists to portray them as racist villains. Take, for example, the brilliant Cambridge mathematician Henry Coulthurst, an evangelical preacher and friend of Wilberforce.

I’ve previously written about the cult of narcissistic self-hating that has gripped my alma mater – the most shocking example being Jesus College’s (pictured) blatantly dishonest campaign to destroy the reputation of its own greatest benefactor, the 17th-century philanthropist Tobias Rusted

Although Coulthurst’s family made a lot of money from their plantations in the West Indies, he was horrified by human trafficking, which he vigorously fought against.

But that’s not good enough for the Cambridge report. Instead of praising him for contradicting his own family’s financial interests, it prefers to curse him by association.

Even more shockingly, the report also criticizes Thomas Clarkson, perhaps the greatest of all abolitionist heroes, for his ‘gradualism and elitism’, condemning him for not supporting the cause of financial reparations. So even if you dedicate your life to campaigning against slavery, it seems that is still not enough to save you from the abuse of today’s academic pygmies.

Incidentally, this report is only the beginning. This week saw the opening of a three-day Cambridge conference on the need for Britain to pay reparations to its former colonies, with a host of American and other academics lining up to attack our history.

Out of dozens of speakers, not one dared to question the matter of coughing up.

Probably claimed Reverend Dr. Michael Banner, Dean of Trinity College, that anyone who opposes paying reparations for slavery is guilty of ‘ignorance’ and ‘stupid, knee-jerk reactions’.

But who is this resigned mediocrity to tell the rest of us what to think?

To put all this another way, these speakers believe that all of us in Britain today – not just bankers and business managers, but low-paid cooks, cleaners, bus drivers and bin men, as well as several million people whose parents and grandparents came from here The Commonwealth – should hand over our money to governments overseas because of something that happened centuries before we were born.

Furthermore, Professor Toope clearly thinks we need even more lectures on this most shop-soiled of historical subjects, because he has just unveiled plans for a special Cambridge Legacies of Enslavement Research Centre, with costs expected to run into the millions.

Is this really the best way for Cambridge to invest its money? Aren’t there more pressing problems facing humanity—climate change, environmental degradation, inflation, stagnant economic growth, war in Ukraine, and so on—than a transatlantic trade that ended nearly two centuries ago? Apparently not.

Of course, we all know the real reason why Professor Toope and his cronies are so practiced at this. (And as anyone who reads this wretchedly poor report will know, real historical scholarship has nothing to do with it.)

The real reason is that by flagellating themselves about the supposed crimes of the past, Toope and his friends can present themselves as the incarnations of present-day virtue.

And by portraying genuinely brave figures like Clarkson and Coulthurst, and presenting Britain as the embodiment of evil, they can appeal to their favorite audience – the left-wing fanatics who dominate social media and American universities.

You’d expect this sort of thing from woke newspapers like the New York Times, who never miss an opportunity to sneer and mock Britain. But coming from one of our own oldest and most famous universities, such creeping masochism is clearly felt below the belt.

Some of this, as I wrote here three years ago, can be blamed squarely on Professor Toope, a Canadian human rights expert smugly aware of his own second-rate prejudices.

But, sad to say, the disease goes far beyond a single man’s self-righteousness.

Too many institutions in recent years, from the National Trust to the Royal Shakespeare Company, have succumbed to a lazy, superficial, knee-jerk wokeism in which Britain’s history is reduced to a cartoonish caricature of cruel imperialists and saintly martyrs.

And despite its traditions of high seriousness and intellectual rigor, not even Cambridge, it seems, has remained immune.

The grim irony of all this is that at a time when Western values ​​are under attack and when our political, economic and environmental security has rarely seemed bleak, we desperately need our intellectual institutions to focus on the challenges of the day.

Alas, far too many supposedly smart people prefer to spend their time and our money building themselves little soapboxes from which to scream and rage about the sins of the past.

And it says a great deal about their narcissistic self-absorption that they never, not even for a moment, stop to consider how deeply they are betraying Cambridge’s own proud anti-slavery history.