Dominic Purcell’s very revealing post before Wild claims his wife Tish Cyrus, 56, ‘stole’ him from their daughter Noah, 24, amid an explosive family feud.

Dominic Purcell gushed about his wife Tish just days before allegations surfaced that she “stole” their estranged daughter Noah Cyrus from her husband.

Miley Cyrus’ famous family has been torn apart by a mysterious feud in recent years and an allegedly explosive source. Us weekly Report that the family matriarch, 56, began pursuing Purcell, 54, when Noah, 24, was watching him.

Just days before the shocking allegations, the Prison Break actor shared a loving photo of himself and Tish on Instagram and revealed how she helped him “calm his head.”

‘@tishcyruspurcell the beautiful boss. The matriarch She calmed me down. I love you. He couldn’t be more proud of you. You’re killing it!’ Dominic wrote.

‘About 20 programs sold with his production company @hopetownentertainment. I mean, who does that? I’ve been in the business a long time and I haven’t seen anything like this. Excited to have a front row seat. Just bragging about my wife, that’s all.

Tish, who suffered a ‘total psychological breakdown’ before divorcing Billy Ray Cyrus, married the Prison Break actor in August 2023.

While some family members, including daughter Miley, were present at her wedding to the Australian actor, Noah and son Braison were absent from the nuptials, fueling speculation of a breakup at the time.

Now, a source has made shocking claims about what really sparked the fight, telling Us Weekly: “Noah was (seeing) Dominic when Tish started pursuing him,” adding that Tish “was aware” of this when she started contacting him. to the star.

‘The turmoil between Noé and Tish goes much deeper (than people think). Noah is very distraught because Tish stole Dominic from him.

DailyMail.com has contacted Tish, Dominic and Noah for comment.

Earlier this month, Tish appeared on the Call Your Dad Podcast and opened up about her relationship with Purcell, including details about their first date.

She explained that he had initially approached her in 2016 in an Instagram message, which she missed.

“I followed him on Instagram and he texted me and just said, ‘Hey Tish, I just wanted to (say), I think you’re super cool and… you’re doing a great job with your family.'” (But) I didn’t see him for a year.’

However, later in 2017, Tish’s daughter Brandi noticed that Purcell had locked her account.

Pictured with Tish and Noah in 2021

Billy Ray and Tish’s divorce is said to have caused a rift between their children, and sources say Miley (seen with her parents and siblings Noah and Brandi in 2017) stayed close to her mother, while Noah took sides his father’s.

‘His ex had seen that he had contacted me and blocked me from his Instagram. I almost peed my pants because I thought… Why am I blocked? She doesn’t even know I exist and I’m blocked. We were laughing so hard.’

Years later, in 2022, following her split from Billy Ray, Tish reached out to Purcell and he responded quickly. The couple soon went on a date and said “I love you” to each other the next day.

The couple finally said “I do” in August 2023, but both daughter Noah and son Braison didn’t attend, and Us Weekly’s source has now alleged that the All Falls Down singer wasn’t actually invited.

The wedding took place at Miley’s luxurious Malibu mansion, and the source claimed the Grammy winner had guards outside in case Noah tried to show up.