Dominic Purcell’s niece shows off her ample cleavage in a barely-there outfit as she holidays in Bali – after he family connection to Miley Cyrus was revealed

Dumped Love Island Australia contestant Eilisha Purcell has been the most controversial on Channel Nine’s racy ‘tough love’ season so far.

And now Hollywood actor Dominic Purcell’s niece is spending some “me” time in Bali after the drama.

The Queensland support worker, 25, turned heads at popular Finn’s Beach Club in a skimpy white mesh bodysuit this week.

Her ample cleavage was on display in a crochet bikini top that narrowed to a metal ring and chains over her midriff.

Her matching skirt was short and showed off her tanned, trimmed pins.

Eilisha also shared another close-up photo of herself, revealing her bronze-looking makeup.

The Love Island contestant was brutally dumped from the Villa earlier this month after her partner Taylor decided to re-couple with New South Wales content creator Em Miguel Leigh.

“Fuck it, I’m going to Los Angeles,” he said.

Fans of the reality dating series were surprised to learn that the Australian meant he planned to visit his aunt-in-law Tish Cyrus and Grammy-winning singer Miley Cyrus.

Sydney-born Eilisha, who failed to find many fans during her brief stint on the series, is the niece of Australian actor Dominic Purcell.

In photos shared on Instagram, the controversial Love Island contestant posed with Tish and Miley Cyrus at their intimate wedding reception in Malibu.

The Prison Break star, 54, married Tish, 57, in an intimate and exclusive California backyard ceremony, which Elisha attended as part of the bridal party.

Dominic and Tish went Instagram official just months after she filed for divorce from country star Billy Ray Cyrus for the third time in April 2022, after 28 years of marriage.

Love Island fans made the connection between the A-list couple and Eilisha when they checked her Instagram following her exit from the show.

“Back to an incredible wedding celebrating love,” Eilisha captioned a carousel of photos taken at her uncle’s wedding to Miley’s mother in 2023.

‘Shit,’ commented one surprised Australian fan when the photos were shared.

In one image, Eilisha is seen flashing a big smile as she posed alongside Miley, 31, in a rare glimpse inside the celebrity ceremony.

Eilisha (right) was fired from Love Island AU Villa after her partner Taylor Reid decided to move on with another contestant, Em.

“She’s still a bad girl though,” another viewer commented on Eilisha’s photos.

‘So does that mean Miley Cyrus is your step-cousin?’ asked a third.

Technically, yes.

Dominic shares four children, Joseph, Audrey and twins Lily-Rose and Augustus, with his ex-wife Rebecca Williamson.

Her sister Marie-Thérèse is Eilisha’s mother.

Eilisha might have A-list connections in Hollywood, but she failed to find fans during her brief stint on Love Island Australia.

Em, the New South Wales model whom Eilisha criticized as a ‘snake’ for pairing with her explosive partner Taylor Reid, has become one of the favorites in the 2024 season.

“Obviously the person he had the most connection with was Taylor, but he chose Em after they went on a date and I didn’t talk to him at all,” Eilisha said in her exit interview.

“We were both after the same guy, but she was being sneaky and won. Good girl, good for her.