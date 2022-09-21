Dominic Perrottet rejects inquiry’s call to decriminalise meth

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Nearly three years after a special committee report made recommendations to tackle meth’s grip on regional NSW, Perrottet’s government has pledged $500 million to fight the scourge.

In a long-awaited response to the 109 recommendations, Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet announced that $358 million would be spent to plug holes in the system and improve outcomes.

Pre-court drug diversions for minor offenses will be introduced for those with no previous convictions, giving people a chance to take courses and counseling rather than go to court.

More than $141 million will be allocated to justice system initiatives aimed at addressing the root causes of drug use and the impact it has on other crimes (pictured, a drug user)

More than $141 million will be allocated to justice system initiatives aimed at addressing the root causes of drug use and the impact it has on other crimes.

The $10.8 million survey received more than 250 submissions and was handed over in January 2020.

The government was quick to reject a number of recommendations, such as decriminalizing drugs, introducing pill testing and eradicating drug dogs, but the final response didn’t come until Wednesday.

People who use drugs have more opportunities to get help before they end up in prison, but there is still “zero tolerance for drugs.”

Some of the special committee’s recommendations were scrapped, including decriminalizing drugs and getting rid of drug dogs (pictured, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet on Wednesday)

Perrottet said he didn’t believe in decriminalization, Police Secretary Paul Toole said the government’s response “wasn’t about going soft drugs” and Police Commissioner Karen Webb said police would target “those who are creating the problem we’re trying to get to.” to solve’ with’.

Nothing will change for drug suppliers, importers and distributors, but their customers and victims, especially those who want to stop being addicted to drugs, will have more choices.

Specialized drug courts will be expanded so that Sydney’s will run five days a week instead of one.

A list of indigenous courts and other culturally focused initiatives such as the Youth Koori Court and Circle Sentencing will also be boosted by the judicial response.

The pre-court drug diversions for minor offenses will be similar to a scheme already working for cannabis, but Attorney General Mark Speakman says they will remain separate.

“We believe that ice cream and other prohibited drugs should be treated differently from cannabis,” he said.

Early intervention in priority rural and regional populations (indigenous, pregnant, young or mentally ill), increasing capacity for telecare consultations and other virtual healthcare, and hiring more staff are part of the health response.

The government says about 30,000 people affected by alcoholism or dependence on other drugs will benefit, along with more than 11,000 people with “alcohol and other drug-related criminal behaviour.”

The NSW Bar Association has said a statewide decriminalization scheme was one of four ‘no-brainer’ recommendations to be introduced as soon as possible.

The commissioner who led the investigation, Dan Howard, said he was alarmed by the government’s “tough” approach to drugs.

There was an imbalance in the amount Australia spent on policing compared to harm reduction and “helping people in need,” he told ABC radio on Tuesday.

“The entire drug and alcohol sector is severely underfunded and has been for years,” said Professor Howard.

The current approach pushed drug users into the shadows, rather than helping them seek treatment.