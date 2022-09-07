Dominic Perrottet makes a cruel joke at Scott Morrison’s expense in NSW parliament hearing

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Dominic Perrottet has dug up former Prime Minister Scott Morrison and joked that he doesn’t “run every ministry.”

The NSW Prime Minister made the remark during a hearing of NSW Budget Estimates, where he was questioned about various issues and scandals facing the state government, including trading posts and train strikes.

Mr Perrottet responded to a question from NSW Greens MLC Abigail Boyd, who said she had been instructed by the Prime Minister’s Office to direct one of her questions to the NSW Minister for Innovation and Better Regulation.

Dominic Perrottet (pictured) shared a NSW budget estimate when he learned ‘I’m not Scott Morrison’ and said he doesn’t ‘run every ministry’

“I’m not Scott Morrison here. I don’t run all the ministries’, replied Mr Perrottet brazenly.

“I have ministers to do their jobs.”

The joke revealed Perrottet’s take on the revelation that Scott Morrison had secretly sworn himself into five wallets in 2020 and 2021 without telling the public or the cabinet.

The former prime minister controversially gave himself the powers to act as Minister of Health, Finance, Resources, Home Affairs and Treasurer at the time.

There are unconfirmed reports that he was later sworn in to a sixth role as social services minister. Experts say the moves were legal, but highly unusual.

None of the ministers knew they were sharing their jobs with their boss, except for former health minister Greg Hunt.

It’s not the first time Dominic Perrottet and Scott Morrison have been punching.

The former prime minister is said to have beaten Mr Perrottet via video conference during a closed meeting last August.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Mr Morrison threw the f-word to the NSW Prime Minister over financial aid negotiations for Covid-19.

Perrottet fired back at the former prime minister and his leadership, claiming that the federal government was not taking into account the views of the NSW government at the time.

Mr Perrottet’s quip that he “doesn’t run every ministry” referred to Scott Morrison’s (pictured with wife Jenny) move by swearing himself into five wallets in 2020 and 2021

Perrottet and Morrison have hit back over financial aid over Covid, ICAC and the Religious Discrimination Act in the past

Morrison admitted in October that he had indeed sworn, but claimed it was part of the couple’s “honest relationship.”

The NSW Prime Minister also previously distanced himself from Morrison’s claim that the State’s Independent Commission Against Corruption was a “kangaroo court.”

Instead, he claimed that the NSW anti-corruption watchdog “plays an important role in maintaining integrity and trust in politicians and in officials in our state.”

Morrison had made the comment about ICAC after former Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian resigned when an investigation into her conduct as Prime Minister was launched by the anti-corruption body.

The pair also clashed with the government earlier in the year controversial religious discrimination bill.

The bill was abandoned by the government after five coalition MPs spoke to support Labor amendments at an overnight meeting.

Mr Perrottet, a devout Catholic, said it should never have come before Parliament.