Dominic Perrottet kicks ball across Allianz Stadium Moore Park: Almost cost government election

Dominic Perrottet has opened Sydney’s new $828 million Allianz Stadium after renovations nearly cost his government an election.

The Prime Minister of New South Wales marked the occasion by kicking a rugby ball across the world-class Moore Park entertainment center on Sunday afternoon – wearing a suit and tie with leather shoes.

Plans to demolish and rebuild the stadium upset the feathers of the opposition and majority of voters when they were first announced in 2017.

Former Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian raised concerns about the stadium’s accessibility and safety with the replacement part of a $2 billion renovation package.

Then-Labour leader Michael Daley flatly refused to rebuild the stadium, saying the 2019 election would reveal how voters really felt about the upgrade.

Perrottet admitted on Sunday that his party had “lost a lot of political skin” over the new location – which cost $38 million more than initial estimates in 2019.

He defended the extra cost, saying the “world class” stadium would prioritize NSW for hosting the best events and performances.

‘This has been a long journey. But today we are opening a world-class stadium for our world-class people,” the Prime Minister said on Sunday.

“There are always challenges in building great sites and great infrastructure.

“But you just have to persevere and do the right thing.”

The stadium will be christened by a clash between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Sydney Roosters on Friday – with the old NRL rivals coincidentally the last teams to play at the venue before construction began.

The upgraded stadium has a 360 degree concourse where guests can receive food and drinks from hospitality giant Merivale.

The number of accessible seats has increased from 28 to 500, while the number of ladies’ toilets has increased from 113 to 600 – meaning visitors will spend less time in line and more time enjoying the action.

The stadium welcomes Guy Sebastian and Baker Boy in the official opening ceremony on Sunday evening – and welcomes the Wallabies and the Springboks in a highly anticipated match on Saturday.

Arts and Tourism Secretary Ben Franklin said the entertainment facility will host a variety of events, namely an upcoming women’s soccer game between the Matildas and Canada.

“This is much more than a sports stadium. This is quite a nightlife area,” Mr. Franklin said.

“All of this is in line with our vision to be the Asia-Pacific’s premier visitor economy. We know we can bring in $65 billion a year by 2030.

“This stadium will be the heart of that with extraordinary cultural, sporting and entertainment events.”

Sports Minister Alistair Henskens agreed that the stadium will be ‘all about the people’, but NRL boss Peter V’landys has yet to be convinced.

“The stadium is on its honeymoon,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“The real test is when it’s analyzed in 12 months.”

The footy boss was forced into a humiliating retreat last week when he announced that the NRL grand final will remain in Sydney, despite publicly lobbying the NSW government since April.

“Dom is a very good prime minister and a very good person, but don’t bet on him because if you do, he won’t pay you,” V’landys said.

“It was a difficult decision because the Premier of Queensland was fantastic to deal with. I should point out that the NSW government passed this year, but this is only for a year. Negotiations will start again for future grand finals.’

The war started in April, when V’landys fired an ominous warning to Perrottet that the rugby league’s biggest showpiece was going to Queensland for a second year.

The NRL was at odds with the state government over funding for suburban grounds, with V’landys openly criticizing the decision to roll back an $800 million upgrade to Accor Stadium.