Dominic Monaghan reveals he was devastated after split from his Lost co-star Evangeline Lilly

Dominic Monaghan reflects on the love he has lost.

During a performance at the Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast, the Lord Of The Rings star got candid about his past loves.

He said his biggest heartbreak was from his breakup with his Lost costar, Evangeline Lilly. “My heart has only really been broken once in my life,” Monaghan began. “I was in a relationship with an actress in Lost named Evangeline Lilly, who, you know, got a name of her own.”

Thinking about lost love: Seen in a scene for the hit TV series Lost

He added: “I don’t really know how she would explain the story, but from my point of view, it was probably the first time in my life that I was fully involved.”

The 45-year-old actor and Lilly dated from 2004 to 2007 before breaking up.

While the couple had serious talks to take their relationship to the next level, Monaghan revealed that his excessive drinking and partying led to their inevitable breakup.

“Even though I was going to get my job done and at the time I was a very committed actor for Lost, I would only consider it a weekend if I was drunk on a Friday and Saturday night. I thought that was normal,” he said.

“And it just exploded in my face, you know. I mean, it exploded in my face in a horrible way, you know, not just going through a public breakup, because at the time, that TV show Lost was quite a big deal all over the world. So it was kinda known that we were together and then we knew we weren’t together.’

Being in a dark hole made the actor feel really lost.

“And I was surrounded by pills, like a blue one, a red one, a few white ones, a green one, a pink one, a half. And just general trash of clearly just a dump. And I was ruined. You know, a little medicated, and I didn’t know what medication I’d been on. And I sat up and pushed myself next to this counter and tried to sober up a little,’ Monaghan said.

“I looked at this mess in front of me, and I thought, ‘That could have been it.’ You know what I mean? “You could have accidentally taken the wrong cocktail of things, mixed with alcohol, mixed with your head, and it could have been it. You won’t die from this. As if it’s sad, of course, and you’re devastated, but you’re not going to die.’ So at that point it was a big turning point.’

Monaghan is grateful for his painful experiences.

“I think it was really sad to lose that potential, but it also got me where I am as a person. So I’m very happy it all happened,” he added.

Getting clarity, he explains, has welcomed new perspectives on love and what the future holds.

“It’s probably the most important thing in my life that I’m most positive about,” he said of his relationship with love. “And I challenge a lot of people not to lose hope and not to feel confused.”

The Lost star has not given up hope in love. ‘I want it’ [sweep] stand me up, and overwhelm me, and be a beautiful thing,’ he says.