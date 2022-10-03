DOMINIC LAWSON: Russian troops approach mutiny

Few countries have such a deep sense of their own history as the Russians. Indeed, it was on the basis of a tendentious tract about the historic “unity” of Russians and Ukrainians that President Putin justified his invasion of an independent neighboring state.

But another word, also with great resonance in Russian history, now hangs over the Kremlin’s flailing military campaign. And that word is: Mutiny.

Remarkably, it was brought up on Moscow’s main TV channel last week by the woman described as Putin’s chief propagandist, Margarita Simonyan, during its late-night discussion program on the state of play of the “special military operation.”

The striking-looking Simonyan is the head of RT, the Kremlin’s English-language broadcast network (now banned in the UK); but here she spoke to a Russian audience.

Morale is desperately low, even before even worse equipped and less combative troops are forced to fight against a Ukrainian army equipped with some of NATO’s most lethal weapons and having recently won astonishing victories

She was furious at the incompetence with which Putin’s “partial mobilization” announced on September 21 was carried out, and at the gross inadequacy of the facilities provided to the hundreds of thousands called to fight: “Students, people with serious illnesses, single mothers, people aged 62 and over. . . and rotten things are handed over, no helmets or body armor.’

She warned the chiefs of the armed forces, “Comrade commanders, don’t anger the people!”

And now came the reference to a historical precedent. Simonyan told the “commanders” to remember the mutiny on the battleship Potemkin during the Russo-Japanese War of 1905, which was caused by the fact that all the meat available to the crew was infested with maggots.

“Let me remind you that in 1905 such small things led to the first mutiny of an entire military unit in the history of our country. Is that what you want?’

She, of course, absolved Putin of all criticism and praised her final boss for “taking the very heavy responsibility alone.” I doubt that would have comforted the increasingly misguided Kremlin resident.

Like the invasion of Ukraine, the Russo-Japanese War of 1905 saw the much larger country suffer a series of blunders based on an exaggerated sense of its own military capability – and to some surprise, the Japanese won.

Potemkin’s mutiny was crushed, but the hardships and humiliations associated with that conflict led to uprisings in Russia itself — known as the 1905 Revolution. As a result, the Tsar was forced to pass political reforms, including the inauguration of multi-party elections. .

Lenin and the Bolsheviks saw Potemkin’s mutiny as an inspiration for their own seizure of power in 1917.

They commissioned Soviet director Sergei Eisenstein to make a film about this historic event. The battleship Potemkin, first screened in 1925, became the totem story to the masses as to why “the workers” rose up against the oppressive orders and insensitivity of their masters. In 1917, there were occasional mutinies among the ill-equipped Russian army, nearly two million of whom died in World War I. But the mutiny that took place before Tsar Nicholas – who had been personally given command of the army in 1915 – took place at the garrison in Petrograd (now Saint Petersburg).

The soldiers refused to follow the Tsar’s orders to quell the revolts in that city, and in a short time a “provisional government” was established, with the Tsar resigning the following day, March 15.

Footage of Russian troops being told to take their wife and girlfriend’s tampons for insertion of any wounds, as tourniquets are not available

The following year, Nicholas II and his family met their grisly fate – shot and bayoneted by the Bolsheviks.

The revolutionaries’ overthrow of the provisional government was again aided by mutiny among the army, whose troops had been won over by Lenin’s promise to end the war.

It is clear that the massacre in Ukraine is nothing like the scale of the First World War. But the reason Putin, with apparent reluctance, felt compelled to call up hundreds of thousands more is that so many of his best troops had already been massacred.

It is not sympathy with the Ukrainian people that has forced tens of thousands of able-bodied Russian men to flee the country over the past week, but the fear that, once enlisted, they too would soon become part of the next layer of corpses on Ukrainian soil.

And in Dagestan, a republic where 99 percent of the population is believed to have voted for Putin and where a disproportionate number of young men have been summoned, there have been demonstrations by mothers holding banners saying: ‘Our children are not fertilizer! ‘

Last week, the New York Times published extracts of thousands of intercepted personal phone calls made by Russian troops in March as they were forced back from the outskirts of Kiev.

The NYT had received the recordings from the Ukrainian security services, but only now published them because the paper had spent months checking that all phone numbers and identities were real. Here’s a selection, edited to clear up some of the (understandable) profanities. Nikita to his mother: ‘Sixty percent of the regiment is already gone.’ Yevgeny, to his partner: ‘There is no one left from my Kostroma regiment.’

Sergey to his mother: ‘There were 400 paratroopers. And only 38 survived… because our commanders sent soldiers to the slaughter.” Sergey to his girlfriend, who explained why they had shot their prisoners in Bucha instead of holding them as prisoners: ‘We should have fed them, and we don’t have enough food ourselves.’

A similar selection was published a month ago by the Kiev Post, which gave more details about Russian troops’ anger at their own officers (much in the vein of the Potemkin mutineers).

They talk about flatly refusing to fight — which helps explain why thousands of Russian troops had simply fled Ukrainian forces in the Kharkiv region, leaving behind huge amounts of ammunition and armor.

An intercepted phone call dated September 2 shows a Russian soldier saying to a relative, “In our unit they are going to gather, they are going to [the senior commander] Zavatsky, and laid down their weapons . . . the whole infantry, it seems, they couldn’t care less.’

Other recorded conversations between Ukrainian soldiers show how surprised and even shocked they were at the ease with which they had killed the Russian invaders: the most recent concerns the battle for control of Lyman’s strategic center in Donetsk, which Ukraine recaptured over the weekend.

This was especially humiliating for Putin, who had only just declared that region part of Russia, following one of his fake referendums.

What follows is poignant: ‘Many dead Russians. Like hunting squirrels in a pecan orchard. . . We cut them down before they knew what was going on. They had little ammunition, no medicine, very little food. . . I came away trembling as a leaf, unafraid, just ‘wired’ and sick of killing people.’

By all accounts, Putin, who has gained more and more personal control over military planning, a la Nicholas II, had resisted his officers’ request to withdraw from Lyman earlier. This latest massacre of Russians is his, and he alone, even if Margarita Simonyan and others of the Kremlin’s propagandists continue to argue that the misfortunes – to put it mildly – are the responsibility of the “commanders” rather than the commander. chief.

But her warnings of “mutiny” and even a “Potemkin” moment — rooted in some of the most tumultuous episodes in Russian history — herald the end of this war, if not Putin’s downfall.

The Russian troops are not only short of food and the most basic equipment; in the recent call they have even been told to take their wife and girlfriend’s tampons for insertion of any wounds as there are no tourniquets available.

Putin sees himself as the successor to his country’s most revered rulers – most notably Peter the Great – in restoring what he considers territory that rightfully belongs to Russia. Instead, he is confronted by the fate of the last of the tsars.