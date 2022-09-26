DOMINIC LAWSON: The idea the King should challenge Truss would destroy everything Queen stood for

Andrew Marr, former BBC political editor and presenter, is a man I like and admire.

So it saddens me to see that he appears to have launched a campaign to encourage our new king to become the focal point of opposition to the policies of our equally new Prime Minister.

In his column for the leading left-wing magazine, the New Statesman, Marr stated that the current state of politics in the United Kingdom had prompted him to read “some of what I wrote earlier about the man who is now King Charles.” rethink. Like many, I have always argued that on the throne he must give up his previous views and campaigning… a king who meddles in politics seems to be in particular danger.”

A friend who knows both Truss and King Charles well explained to me how diametrically opposed in their worldview: "He's a romantic shepherd. She is concerned with ruthless efficiency, and has no great attachment to the countryside: she sees it purely as a means of production'

Now, however, Marr has decided that ‘to put it bluntly, right-wing ministers who are thinking of a tough election in 2024 and with a state of hostility to ‘green c**p’ cannot be trusted. A king who thinks otherwise… is perhaps the best short-term argument for the monarchy.”

A week later, Marr saw the opportunity for Sir Keir Starmer to identify Labor’s opposition to Liz Truss’ policies with Buckingham Palace.

Prophet

This would be accomplished, he said, not only by opening the party’s annual conference with a rendition of God Save The King (done now), but also by “the new administration’s apparent determination to keep net zero.” [carbon emissions] – something the King will hate – gives Labor a great opportunity.”

The King’s Party, no less. But the leader of the Liberal Democrat party, Sir Ed Davey, is also bidding on the political equivalent of a royal warrant.

Television cameras recorded the opening of his meeting (along with other opposition party leaders) with Charles III the week of the Queen’s death. The BBC’s microphones picked up the opening words between the two men.

King Charles: “I haven’t seen you in far too long.” Sir Ed Davey: ‘I would like to come and talk to you in due course about similar environmental and climate change issues.’

Those are the issues that have long gripped the king and counted on himself as a prophet, so this was undoubtedly music to royal ears.

As Secretary of Energy and Climate Change in the Conservative-Lib Dem coalition government, it was Davey who in 2012 imposed the ordinance requiring companies fracking for gas to stop working if their drillings caused vibrations of more than 0.5 in the area. Richter scale.

That is much more restrictive than the limits imposed on other extractive industries, and puts an end to the entire company. Indeed, in 2019 Davey told a Channel 4 interviewer ‘I am very proud that you are looking at the person who basically stopped the fracking industry in this country.’

But Liz Truss immediately scrapped that rule, as part of her drive to boost British gas production: wise, because the logical response to the crisis caused by Europe’s over-reliance on gas from Russia is to get more of us to produce its own gas.

The new Truss administration has also scrapped regulations designed to block North Sea oil and gas projects deemed ‘incompatible’ with our ‘net zero’ commitments.

No doubt all of this will lend King Charles sympathy — and even more so if Truss agrees to the onshore gas companies’ request to label their projects as “national strategic infrastructure,” which would short-circuit the otherwise painfully slow planning process.

This would be in line with what the Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, announced last week: a total of 40 new ‘investment zones’ across England, where existing habitat planning regulations would be relaxed, to promote growth.

This, along with other deregulation promised by Liz Truss, prompted the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds to issue the following (hysterical) statement: ‘Where you live, the wildlife and the places you love, the counties to the cities – all threatened by bulldozers, by concrete.’

Romantic

That might make King Charles deeply saddened, but Truss won’t give a damn. In yesterday’s Mail on Sunday, she wrote that her government would ‘be relentlessly focusing on economic growth… Everything we do will be measured against whether it helps or stops our economy from growing’.

For King Charles, however, growth is the problem, not the solution. He has long believed this, stating in a 2009 speech that “nature” could not survive the quest for “unlimited growth” and that “poverty, stress and ill health…seem reluctant to respond to the healing of any more.” consumption’.

Five years later, Liz Truss, as Secretary of the Environment, gave a sharp rebuttal to that philosophy, criticizing the call for “feeling guilty about buying more stuff,” adding: “It was all about less have, but it can – and should – be about having more.’

As this former Republican (then student politician) might have thought, but wouldn’t say, it’s easy for people who live in estate tax-free palaces to denounce ‘having more’; but how can the state finance the better public services demanded by the public, if not through economic growth?

A friend who knows both Truss and King Charles well explained to me how diametrically opposed in their worldview: “He’s a romantic shepherd. For her, it’s all about relentless efficiency, and she doesn’t have a strong connection with the countryside: she sees it purely as a means of production.’

But will this prompt Charles to play the part demanded by Andrew Marr and the ecologically minded British journalist Aris Roussinos? He wrote on the UnHerd website last week that “our constitution gives our monarch more power than the queen chose to exercise, and we are fortunate that our new king has a willingness to mediate in public life.”

My friend, who has experience with the interactions between Buckingham Palace and the Palace of Westminster, thinks not: ‘Charles will try very hard to restrain himself. And his team will help him hide the power of his feelings. He will advise to be careful.

Dangerous

“The point is, even if he felt particularly upset by his prime minister’s policies, what could he actually do? Even if he was begged by the RSPB or the Wildfowl And Wetland Trust to stop its plans to break down barriers to development in rural areas, what could he do? Maybe he grumbles over a drink with Rory Stewart [the former Tory cabinet minister who tutored Princes William and Harry]but nothing would happen.’

We have Charles’ word for that. In a televised interview on the occasion of his 70th birthday in 2018, when asked if he would intervene in issues like King, as he did as Prince of Wales, he replied: ‘I’m not that stupid. I do realize that it is a separate exercise, being Sovereign. I understand very well how that should work.’

And in the week his mother died, Charles promised to “maintain the precious principles of constitutional government that lie at the heart of our nation.” That, as Winston Churchill once summed it up, is ‘the separation of pomp and power’.

It would be immensely dangerous, especially to the institution of the monarchy, if Charles were seduced by Marr, or one of the king’s many admirers within the environmental movement, to put what they consider a duty to the planet over duty. to the democratic constitutional order he has sworn to maintain.

It is true that the new king has a mystical view of the monarchy and its connections to the eternal interests of humanity as a whole. But a previous King Charles, convinced of the necessity of his own divine insights, paid the ultimate price for challenging Parliament.

And while it is fashionable to point out that Truss has not won a general election, her status legitimately rests on the fact that she is the leader of a parliamentary majority.

It is up to that body to challenge and – if the votes are there – beat her. The idea of ​​King Charles taking over some of that position would risk everything his mother had worked so long to protect.