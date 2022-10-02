DOMINIC KING: Trent Alexander-Arnold’s poor form reflects this current Liverpool team

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Trent Alexander-Arnold took a deep breath, put his hands on his hips and began to calculate the distance to the target.

At the end of the week filled with frustration, headlines and suspicions, fate gave him the chance to become a hero. In the first minute of stoppage time, he was 25 yards out here, right of center and in the kind of position he’s caused so much damage in the past.

Slowly he started to run, came back with his right foot and then it was brought forward with a whoosh, sweeping the ball in an arc to the end net of Anfield Road. Was this the moment when he was about to banish all his frustrations? In a word, no.

Trent Alexander-Arnold had another difficult afternoon at Anfield on Saturday

Alexander-Arnold – and Liverpool for that matter – are in a place where nothing is romantic or perfect, so rather than settle into the bottom corner, his free kick was turned around by Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Alexander-Arnold left Anfield, haunted by the problems that threaten to leave Liverpool before the clocks go back. Arsenal and Manchester City, their next opponents, will have noted the chaos that currently reigns within this team.

The 23-year-old went into this match with many wondering if he would give Gareth Southgate a response for being cut from the England squad, but as it stands, the national team should be the least of his worries.

There seems to be little respite for a player who seems out of shape so far this season – his last concern at this point should be his place on the plane to Qatar

Brighton apparently knew which side of the Liverpool defense to target and it will be noted that both opening goals put him close to the action – Leandro Trossard stepped in to score in the fourth minute, Danny Welbeck defeated him with a header in the 17th minute.

However, blaming him alone would be unfair and fail to accurately reflect the way Liverpool are defending as a collective. Where once there was cohesion, now chaos reigns.

He had a total of 79 goals, second only to Thiago (88) and there were flashes of class, not to mention a corner leading to the own goal that allowed Liverpool to poke their noses up front.

But the only point that illustrated how anxious Alexander-Arnold is came in the 74th minute. Alisson had just made a great save to thwart Welbeck, but needed one of his defenders to mop up.

Alexander-Arnold was the first on the scene, but in a panic he cut the ball in the air. One day everything will be back to normal for him, but as it stands now, there is no sign of procrastination.