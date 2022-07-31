DOMINIC KING: The atmosphere for England’s Euro 2022 final win over Germany restored faith

The difference a year makes. On this corner of Leicester Square 12 months ago, a man was bent over with a billowing torch placed in a part of his body that a billowing torch should never have been.

On what should have been the biggest day of English football since 1966, the raunchy behavior of thousands – whose acts ranged from brainless to violent – brought shame and turned England vs Italy into an event now viewed only with horror.

This time, however, it’s different. Leicester Square is quiet, with only a few football shirts in sight. Around the corner in Trafalgar Square, the fan park that caused such palpitations to police in 2021, is an oasis of optimism and hope.

The win for the Lionesses at Euro 2022 was a reminder of how great sporting events can be

The fan parks set up for Euro 2022 were a long way from the scenes at the men’s tournament

Fans of England have traveled far and wide to be here, including Lizzie Barclay, who lives in Amsterdam. She’s with partner Cat McPhee and friends Amy Irvine and Katie and Megan Metcalfe Roberts and she wants to make an important point.

“This isn’t just a celebration of women’s football, it’s a celebration of English football,” she says. “Everyone is so grateful for this team. This may never happen again and it’s something for everyone to enjoy. It’s a moment in history, isn’t it?’

When history turned up in 2021, the event was smashed. No one who attended England’s confrontation with Italy will forget the Neanderthal and xenophobic chants on the tube or the shame that was Wembley Way.

Full cans of beer were thrown with full force from one side of the sea of ​​humanity to the other. Cocaine was taken openly, fences were used as urinals and the police were powerless, unable to make a difference.

No one who attended England’s clash with Italy will forget the shame that was Wembley Way

Worse would follow when thousands of ticketless jerks burst into the stadium

Worse was to follow, as thousands of ticketless junk burst into the stadium like rats through every opening they could find. Many infiltrated the area where the English players’ families were said to be, causing chaos.

When we left Wembley that evening, the smell of stale beer had gone and the creaking of broken glass underfoot was sickening. Why would England ever host an occasion like this if people can’t be trusted to behave?

Sunday was a day to restore faith. This tournament was an extraordinary success and the final was an occasion that proved inspiring and created memories that will last a lifetime.

Hannah Duncan, 34, a teacher from Tetbury, Gloucestershire, was on her first visit to Wembley. She bought tickets to this final 12 months ago, hoping that England would go all out.

Many infiltrated the area where the English players’ families were said to be

The victory at the European Championship of England captured the imagination of women and girls across England

She captured the atmosphere when she said, “It feels like a moment in time. You look around you and see many children. The atmosphere is brilliant. Small children can come and their parents know there is no danger of them seeing things they shouldn’t see in terms of problems. It feels like the Olympics. It’s something for all of us to be proud of.’

She had accompanied Siobhan Haynes, 35, a gym teacher from Bristol, who said: ‘Interest in this game is growing as the quality of the sport is constantly increasing. Back in the day, the players had to have jobs as well as try to train, but you can see how much things have improved.

“Women’s football is now much more interesting to watch than men’s football, because that game is very technical and intense. What we see here is how football used to be and we are all here to enjoy the game.”

And how they enjoyed it. Competitive, tense and full of drama with a slot that created history. For once, it was England that held the trophy.

This was everything a sporting occasion should be. Let’s hope there will be many more.