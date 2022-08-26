Dominic Cooper enjoys a boozy night with a female pal at All Points East festival in London

<!–

Dominic Cooper certainly let loose on Thursday night as he enjoyed a night out at the All Points East festival in London.

The Mamma Mia actor, 44, was joined by a female friend as they giggled in the VIP Rayban tent during the music bash.

Giggling to each other, the actor put on an animated display as he swung a tent pole.

Animated: Dominic Cooper, 44, put on an upbeat display on Thursday as he enjoys a drunken night with a female friend at London’s All Points East festival

Dominic wore an all-black ensemble for the festival, consisting of jeans, a T-shirt and a blazer.

He added a pair of white Converse and a silver necklace to the look — shielding his eyes with sunglasses.

While his friend donned a black skirt and an oversized T-shirt, along with fishnet tights and a pair of black lace-up boots.

VIP: He was enjoying a drink while hanging out in the VIP Ray Ban tent and throwing a branded tote bag over his shoulder

Giggling: Dominic put an arm around his friend as they struggled to contain their laughter

Night out: His friend wore a black skirt and an oversized T-shirt, along with fishnet tights and a pair of black lace-up boots

Dominic put an arm around his friend and picked up flowers wrapped around a pole as he waved.

The high-spirited actor was also caught being held up by another festival-goer while playfully kicking his leg in the air.

As he walked through the VIP area and chatted with some of the guests, he slung a black Ray Ban tote over his shoulder.

The star flew solo for the festival, with girlfriend Gemma Chan nowhere to be seen at the bash.

Having fun: he seemed to be keeping her busy with the swinging antics, with both of them looking up

Lifted: The high-spirited actor was also caught being held up by another festival-goer while playfully kicking his leg in the air

Difficulty going straight: The woman seemed to help Dominic as he stumbled through the VIP area

All Points East Festival welcomed The National as headliner on Friday, kicking off the festival weekend, which lasts through Sunday.

The festival was also last Friday and Saturday, with Gorillaz headlined on Friday.

Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton was on hand to see the band perform, along with a group of friends.

The Netflix actor was caught hugging a female friend in the audience, fueling rumors of his co-star Natalie Dyer, 27, who he has been dating since 2016.

Say Cheese! Another guest snapped a photo of the couple wrestling

Matching: Dominic wore an all-black ensemble consisting of jeans, a T-shirt and a blazer

Socializing: He wore a silver necklace and spent time at the bar

Intrigued: Dominic was also caught talking to another guy while the pair stared at his phone