Dominic Calvert-Lewin could MISS Everton’s opening game against Chelsea with injury

Dominic Calvert-Lewin could miss Everton’s Premier League opener against Chelsea after an injury in training.

The 25-year-old, who missed major chunks last season, was punched in the neck during the session at Finch Farm on Tuesday.

Everton’s medical team are trying to understand the extent of the injury and are assessing the England international to see if there is a chance he can play on Saturday.

Doubts about whether Calvert-Lewin can play will be a concern for Toffees manager Frank Lampard.

The club sold Richarlison to Tottenham earlier this summer for £60 million.

Everton are also without backup striker Salomon Rondon, who has been banned from Saturday’s game after being sent off against Brentford at the end of last season.

Calvert-Lewin suffered an injury-plagued campaign last year after a promising start, scoring in each of the first three games of the season.

The striker would make just 15 starts in the league during the 2021-22 season.

He didn’t score a goal in the league all season until their 3-2 defeat to Brentford in May, before adding another in their all-important 3-2 win against Crystal Palace that secured their survival in the Premier League.

He started and scored in their last game of the preseason, a 3-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv, when he scored the opener with a flipped header at Goodison Park.

After the game, he told reporters, “Coming back to Goodison, the last time I was here it was different. [the win over Crystal Palace] so it was a special feeling to come back and score early.

“It’s been a good pre-season so far, I’ve worked hard, got fit and I feel strong and sharp

‘I just feel like going. We still have a week of preparation for the game against Chelsea, where we can fine-tune things. We all know we have to be at the top of our game.”