Three dominatrixes in head-to-toe gear asked the Fort Lauderdale City Commission for a $1 million dollar grant to build a dungeon — and, if their request is granted, they’re offering each commissioner a to give a beating.

The rock-solid proposal was presented Tuesday night at the Fort Lauderdale City Commission meeting.

The three women, each dressed in a form-fitting, form-fitting, black patent leather suit, stiletto-heeled boots, and a matching helmet, marched in single file to the open microphone stage.

Their apparent leader, distinguished by a long blonde braid and exposed mouth, proposed an alternative waste management contract to five city council members.

“Good evening counselors, you may call me ‘Mistress,'” said the speaker whose dark red lips were her only part of her body not hidden—while the other two stood silently behind her.

“I am neutral here on the motion approving an agreement to acquire the ownership of Yardways Processing and Disposal. I do find it interesting, though, that you’re going to spend nearly $1 million hiding your secrets about the bar—hiding that condom I know you cheated on your partner with.”

“So, I suggest you use a quarter of that mill to support doms and subs in Broward County – to build a dungeon made for us – the taxpayers and voting citizens.”

She finally said, “Don’t let this glamorous look distract you from your duty to fulfill my demand. I look forward to beating all of you in the new prized dungeon – you’re fired.’

As the women left the stage and walked to their seats, the room full of meeting participants—mostly middle-aged men and women—appeared largely unfazed by the unusual proposal.

“Okay, thank you,” one of the commissioners said, clearing his throat.

“And happy holidays to you,” he said before chuckling. ‘Is there anyone else who wants to speak?

An audience member stood up and asked the town clerk if there were any neighborhoods with a dungeon?

The manager replied, “Not that I know of.”

It is not clear what other topics were discussed at Tuesday night’s city council meeting or whether the trio’s request will be granted.

Many took to Twitter to express their views on the momentous appearance, with a few taxpayers expressing support for the idea.

“Sounds way more logical than most things done in Florida,” one person wrote.

“Ultimately, subs and doms are taxpayers too… better than (sic) political crooks,” replied another.

“250k for a dungeon isn’t a bad deal,” said another. “Real estate is getting pricey.”