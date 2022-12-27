Dominatrix speaks out after demanding $250k in taxpayer money to build a ‘green’ dungeon

The dominatrix who demanded $250K in taxpayer money to build a new ‘green’ sex dungeon for the patrons of her women-owned BDSM club during a Florida city commission meeting last week spoke to DailyMail.com exclusively about her women-owned business Krave X miami

Mrs. Krave attended the Tuesday night town hall meeting with her two submissives. They were all dressed in full bondage regalia, complete with black latex jumpsuits, stiletto boots, helmets, and chains.

When addressed to city council members and fellow Floridians, it was not intended to be an outrageous publicity stunt as many might have thought, Mistress explained, but “an integral part of KRAVE’s artistic vision.”

He said that Krave X Miami is “a true representation of art, politics, and a necessary change in the world’s interpretation of women and latex.”

The professional dominatrix believes that the city officials should agree to her request.

Why shouldn’t they? The level of lies, corruption, bribery, and special interests that exist within politics is staggering. The blatant waste and abuse of taxpayer money is a shame, and $250,000 for a dungeon is a gift,” he said.

The dungeon layout is sexy, sparse, and minimalist. Shackles can be made from recyclable metals, paddles and floggers can be made of paper and single-use sustainable. Why whippings and secrets must stay behind closed doors?

She and her understudies are busy promoting Krave X Miami, which is scheduled to open in February and described as part nightclub, art space, ‘sexy circus’, burlesque and performance space.

The adult playground, which is owned and operated by women, promises ‘no rules, labels or limits’ for those who are ‘adventurous and open-minded’.

“I want people to recognize that deep down we are all the same. We all have desires, we all have fantasies, we all deserve a safe space and a world where we are free to express them consensually without judgement.’

She added: “Secrets lead to spanking.”

The idea behind Krave X was conceptualized and manifested from the extraordinary genius that is Mark Lowe, he explains.

“As an artist and designer, he has always sought to push boundaries creatively and socially. He doesn’t believe in labels and is a firm believer that art is meant to inspire, affect and yes, even piss people off.

“It was incredibly important to Mark to take a space that had a long history of female objectification, cheap lap dances, and misogynistic male owners and turn it on its head. Mark as a gay man, in collaboration with LAD (a female artist embracing naturally beautiful bodies of all the women who painted and moralized the entire façade of the building, and international contemporary artist Alexander Wōw, who created the monumental leg sculpture with Mark.KRAVE X MIAMI is a welcoming space for all who are straight, curious, open, LGBTQIA+, and everything else.’

Although an opening date hasn’t been announced, Mistress gave a little sneak peek, saying, “around Valentine’s it seems sexy and appropriate.”

Anyone who enters is expected to fully participate and immerse themselves in the world of KRAVE. Anyone who is reluctant should continue caning at home,” she advised.

Mistress told DailyMail.com that she began to enjoy the art of spanking, BDSM and punishment from an early age.

‘A very unlucky and unfaithful boyfriend left Mistress no choice but to bind and whip him for his sins. He still texts me about spanking,” she said.

Guests who dare to venture out will be greeted by a 50-foot-tall sculpture of a pair of legs in fishnet stockings and red heels that will encourage those to drop their inhibitions at the door.

During the city council meeting, the doms handed out business cards. When it was their turn to speak at the open mic, they were in complete control of the room, even the council members seemed intrigued.

‘Good evening, people of the council, you can call me ‘Ma’am,’ said the speaker whose deep red lips were the only part of her body not hidden.

‘I remain neutral on the motion approving an agreement to purchase yard waste processing and disposal property. However, I find it interesting that he will spend almost 1 million dollars to hide his secrets down the drain, hiding that condom that I know he used to cheat on his spouse.

“So, I propose that you use a quarter of that mill to support the doms and subs in Broward County, to build a dungeon created for us by us, the taxpayers and voting citizens.”

She said in closing, ‘don’t let this glamorous look distract you from doing your duty to agree to my demand. I look forward to spanking each and every one of you in the new esteemed dungeon, you’re fired.

As the doms walked away from the podium and toward their seats, the meeting participants, mostly middle-aged men and women, seemed unfazed by the proposal.

‘Okay, thanks,’ said one of the stewards as he cleared his throat.

‘And, happy holidays to you,’ she said before giggling. Does anyone else want to talk?

Someone from the audience stood up and asked the city manager if there was ‘any district that has a dungeon’.

The manager replied, ‘Not that I know of.’

Mrs. Krave says she has received death threats since appearing at the town council meeting and found it “outrageous” that people were claiming she was threatening to beat up the entire town council.

“I find it outrageous that the press would misinterpret and frankly waste my sincere attempts to request a much-needed safe space of exploration for consenting adults, say, a dungeon,” he told DailyMail.com.

‘I strongly suggested that the whole room might enjoy a little stress relief from a spanking from Mistress Krave.’

She continued: ‘The fact that one sexy suggestion results in thousands of death threats is a testament to America’s narrow-minded, puritanical hypocrisy. Europe has accepted my spanking, Latin American countries have laughed and upped their spanking quotient, and even Middle Eastern countries have responded to my demand, which amounts to a conversation leading to debate and, eventually, a much-needed change.’

Mrs Krave closed: “I wish to scourge the world and soon those open-minded intergalactic beings who keep ‘suspiciously’ dropping into our oceans.” Intergalactic spanking for everyone!