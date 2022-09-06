Dominatrix Madeleine Lewin faces court over alleged manslaughter of Anthony Brady, Cairns Queensland

Mr Brady’s body was found at the Sunshine Tower Hotel in Cairns, Queensland

Police claim Mr Brady’s death took place when the sexual act went horribly wrong

Madeleine Lewin (pictured) pleaded not guilty to manslaughter at a Queensland gas station auditor

The trial of a sex worker is underway after a businessman was found dead in a hotel room, tied up and gagged.

Madeleine Joan Lewin, 34, is on trial for the manslaughter of Anthony Brady, 52, whose body was found on the sixth floor of the Sunshine Tower Hotel, Cairns, on the evening of August 12, 2020.

Ms Lewin is representing herself in the trial and pleaded not guilty Monday to the murder of the gas station accountant.

In his opening address to the jury, Crown Prosecutor Nathan Crane told the Cairns Supreme Court that Mr. Brady was a client of Ms. Lewin and that his cause of death was likely mechanical asphyxiation.

Mr Brady (pictured) was tied up to the point where he could not move and his breathing was restricted during a sexual act described as ‘inherently dangerous’

It was alleged that Mr Brady was tied up to the point where he could not move and that his breathing was restricted in a sexual act that the Townsville Bulletin.

“In those circumstances, there just wasn’t the reasonable care and skill of Mrs. Lewin to oversee that slavery settlement,” Mr Crane told the court.

He told the court it was not clear that Ms Lewin had “any degree of experience” in providing dominatrix-type services.

Mr Crane said Mr Brady was in Cairns at the time of his death check at petrol stations.

“He should have to go back to his wife the next day with scrapes around his neck and wrists,” Mr Crane told the jury.

Mr Brady was due to return home on August 13, but never left the hotel when police began searching for him that evening and found him in his hotel room the next day.

Brady’s latest footage showed him entering a bottle shop before taking a lift at the Sunshine Tower Hotel just after 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 12.

His family had reported him missing after he failed to catch a flight home or attend business meetings on Thursday.

In further evidence led on Tuesday, Mr Crane said court footage would show Ms Lewin leaving the hotel at 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 wearing a hoodie and mask.

He told the court it would be alleged that Ms Lewin had broken a SIM card before she left the hotel. She would then have gone to a Manoora McDonalds before going to the house of acquaintance.

The court heard that the acquaintance would show that Ms Lewin behaved erratically when she arrived at her home after 12 noon.

Brady was caught on CCTV at a Caltex gas station on Aug. 12 before returning to the Sunshine Tower Hotel, where he was found dead.

Mr Crane said the Crown case is based on Ms Lewin’s safety negligence.

“There was a requirement that Ms Lewin be effectively hypervigilant about his continued health and safety during a professional service rendered to him,” Mr Crane said.

He went on to say that the manner in which Mr. Brady’s body was found did not suggest that Mrs. Lewin was attempting any medical procedure or making telephone calls to a medical professional.

The jury heard that evidence would be given as part of the trial from former clients of Ms Lewin and from the director of a website listing her services under an alias.

Police initially released an image of Lewin in an effort to identify her to aid in their investigation. They claim Mr Brady’s death was due to a sexual act that went wrong between the couple