Dominant Aussies claim three cycling gold medal wins on day one of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games

The Australian men’s team sprinters set a new record at the Commonwealth Games and our athletes won three gold medals in the velodrome on the first day of Birmingham.

Leigh Hoffman, Matthew Richardson and Matthew Glaetzer blew England trio Ryan Owens, Hamish Turnbull and Joe Truman on edge while commentator Sir Chris Hoy declared the Aussies “in a different league”.

Gold medalists Leigh Hoffman, Matthew Richardson and Matthew Glaetzer of Australia pose with their medals at the Men’s Sprint Finals Medal Award Ceremony

Their win came after Australian Jessica Gallagher and pilot Caitlin Ward claimed gold in the Women’s Tandem B Sprint track cycling.

Austrlaia continued to dominate at London’s Lee Valley VeloPark, where Georgia Baker, Sophie Edwards, Chloe Moran and Maeve Plouffe won gold in the women’s 4000m team pursuit.

MORE TO FOLLOW