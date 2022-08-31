Domestic violence survivors detail the gruesome reality behind their picture-perfect social media

Domestic violence survivors have revealed the dark truths behind the photos they’ve posted building an idealized life on their social media, as they face traumatic abuse behind the scenes.

Many abuse victims have used social media to dismantle the ravishing life they sought to represent in abusive relationships, describing a horrific play-by-play of what happened before and after each photo was taken.

The victims use TikTok to share their stories in an effort to spread their truth and explain that no one really knows what goes on in someone’s life.

Each video is posted under the hashtag #domesticabuseawareness, which has racked up over 2.3 billion views filled with women sharing their stories.

In a four-part series that racked up millions of views, Pennsylvania’s Jen Schwartz went to TikTok to tell the story of what happened just days before or after she posted those “perfect” photos.

In one video, she showed a photo of her and her ex-boyfriend madly in love while posing on a wooden bridge.

And while Jen revealed that that photo marked a time when she was head over heels in love with him and the two had a happy relationship, she admitted that her boyfriend became abusive a few days later.

“This is an interesting photo because it’s at the very end of the love bombing phase,” she said in the video.

Love bombing is a manipulation tactic used by abusers and narcissists, where they show exaggerated forms of affection early in the relationship to gain the victim’s trust.

Experts often note that love bombings are usually followed by emotional abuse.

Jen went on to detail the aftermath of the photo in the video, saying, “A few days after this photo was taken, we spent all day in and out of hospitals and emergency rooms trying to get him painkillers.

“And he drove the rental car that I paid for, in my name, and was so angry that he hit the walls and hit the roof of the car and the steering wheel, and he gets his knuckles all bloodied and cut to pieces and he gets blood in the car.’

Jen went through multiple photos she’d posted during the time the two were together and revealed the horrifying truths behind each picture-perfect moment she’d put together as she suffered abuse behind closed doors.

Another user passing by @hunni_bunnnz posted a video titled “The kind of photos I’d share vs what was really going on”

She then shared photos taken to make her life perfect, followed by photos of her being severely beaten by her abusive partner

She explained that her partner had been high for every photo they’d taken, adding that he would “shoot in the car while I was inside.”

At the end of her video, she added, “I wish I could go back and shake that girl and tell her to get out.”

Jen was inspired to share her truth in her four-part series to show that abuse doesn’t always look the same and after seeing other survivors posting similar videos.

Each survivor uploaded similar videos documenting the abuse they faced behind the composite photos.

Another user, from Arkansas, passing by @lazybonesac on TikTok posted a video where she shared the images she shared while in the relationship with text overlay detailing the verbal and physical abuse she faced behind the scenes.

“What I posted on Facebook during my five-year abusive relationship versus real life,” she captioned the video.

She started the video by sharing a photo of herself smiling and then adding: “[He] started beating me and often calling me a whore.’

Another photo shows her holding a snake as the text overlay reads: “[He] suffocated and insulted me while drunk on my family vacation.’

Another user, from Texas, passing @hunni_bunnnz posted a video titled, “The kind of photos I’d share versus what was actually going on.”

She then shared photos taken to make her life look perfect, followed by photos of her being badly beaten by her abusive partner.

Makenna Butler, from Georgia, passing by @airheadextreemee on TikTok, posted a video featuring the photos she posted to her Instagram, followed by photos of her face, arms and legs bruised by her abusive partner at the time.

Survivors have relied on each other to openly share their stories of abuse and connect in solidarity.

The second wave of the feminist movement in the 1970s dispelled the victim-blaming mentality and advocated the criminalization of domestic and sexual abuse, creating a safe space for victims to tell their stories.

And while sharing their stories can be a critical part of the healing process, it’s also a risk when posted on social media. That’s why many like Jen have blocked their abusers.

How to safely share their stories, survivors should use Rape Abuse & Incest National Network or RAINN’s survivors’ guide to consuming media.

The guide includes tips on how to set limits on what you can and cannot view, read, and post.

According to the The National Coalition Against Domestic Violencenearly 20 people per minute are physically assaulted by an intimate partner in the United States.

In one year, an average of 10 million men and women are victims of domestic violence.

The NCADV also finds that there is a relationship between intimate partner violence, depression and suicidal behavior and links physical, mental and sexual health to partner violence.

Anyone who has been a victim of abuse and needs support can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.