Domestic violence charge casts shadow over judge’s race

MUSKEGON, Mich (AP) — A Michigan judicial candidate has been charged with domestic violence, based in part on video footage suggesting he repeatedly beat his girlfriend with a belt, prompting local domestic violence advocates to speak out actively against his candidacy .

The candidate’s girlfriend and his lawyer deny that he actually beat her.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Jason Kolkema was arraigned in mid-September on suspicion of felony. Kolkema, a 51-year-old attorney serving the 14th District Circuit Court in Muskegon County, claims he slammed a chair with a belt and not his girlfriend, as suggested by the video taken by an office worker in a building next to Kolkema’s apartment.

“I understand that the optics are bad. I understand the anger and disappointment, especially from the people who voted for me and supported me… All the facts will be known in due course,” Kolkema wrote in a comment on Facebook.

Kolkema does not want to respond to the newspaper, but refers questions to his girlfriend. His attorney, Terry Nolan, told WOOD-TV in September that Kolkema hadn’t hit his girlfriend and said the incident shouldn’t stop him from sitting on the couch.

The woman, who is not identified in the Free Press report, told the newspaper that she was wearing headphones and that Kolkema hit the armrest of the chair to get her attention. The woman said she took some blame for the incident, writing to the Free Press that “it was rude of me to ignore him.”

The newspaper found court and police files describing previous violent clashes between Kolkema and his girlfriend.

One incident occurred two days before the videotaped belt strikes. According to Ottawa County court records, Kolkema allegedly spit at the woman’s 12-year-old daughter, threw water on them, followed by a Gatorade bottle that missed them but hit a lamp.

Three months earlier, the woman reported to the Fruitport police that Kolkema had beaten her. When officers arrived, the girlfriend withdrew, and Kolkema told police she “gets like that when she’s drunk…and making things up.”

The woman told the Free Press that Kolkema never hurt her or her daughter.

“He never beat me,” she wrote. “He’s not scary or threatening as a person…just rambunctious, animated.”

Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson, whose office charged Kolkema with domestic violence in the Aug. 18 filmed incident, said it doesn’t matter if Kolkema actually beat his girlfriend that day.

“Domestic violence includes violence that can be both physical and threatened,” he told the newspaper. ”Contact is not required.”

The trial against Kolkema will only start almost two weeks after the elections on November 8. The images and subsequent media coverage have sparked intense debate in western Michigan.

“I can’t imagine a victim sitting in front of a ‘Jason Kolkema’ and asking him to protect her from an attacker,” said Muskegon resident Heather Fry, a domestic violence survivor and victim’s advocate.

Whatever happened, the scene that unfolded on the video depicts “an act of violence intended to instill fear,” Fry said.

Supporters on Kolkema’s social media pages have offered support, saying that he deserves the presumption of innocence and that his life should not be destroyed for “one mistake”.

PART: