Domestic abuser killed ex, her son and her mom after court denied her request for protection order

A suspected domestic abuser killed his wife, her 13-year-old son and her mother before committing suicide two weeks after the woman’s application for a protection order against him was rejected.

Bo Eugene Savage shot husband Tirany Savage on July 10, as well as Tirany’s son Dayton Cowdrey and Tirany’s mother Kim Lynette Ebright, 58, in Roscommon County, Michigan.

After Savage killed all of his family members, he turned the gun on himself and died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

On June 7, three days before her death, Tirany, a registered nurse, filed for divorce.

Judge Troy Daniel reportedly denied a protection order that Tirany had applied for, saying she could get a restraining order from the divorce judge, the document said. NBC News reported.

A protection order tells one person what he is not allowed to do to the other and what contact is and is now allowed.

Tyrany called 911 twice, twice in late June, Roscommon County Central Dispatch coordinators told Savage that verbally threatened her, the news channel reported.

During her cries for help at the hotline, which runs the county’s police and emergency number, she told them she had applied for a protection order two days earlier.

The next day, Tirany called 911 again, claiming that her husband was at home and “knocking things around,” according to the county’s central dispatch, the news channel reported.

In the protection orders she has alleged that her husband had bought a gun, repeatedly threatened suicide and refused to leave the family’s Houghton Lake home.

When he recently bought a gun, Tirany feared for the welfare of her teenage son (Savage’s stepson) and her own safety.

In her protection order request, she wrote of Savage’s erratic behavior: ‘He has mental health issues’ [he quit taking his meds] and recently bought a firearm and that worries me,” Tirany wrote. “He keeps saying he’s going to blow his mind and I don’t want my safety or my son’s safety in jeopardy.”

Roscommon County Deputy Sheriff Ben Lowe said Thursday that a deputy sheriff spoke to Tirany by phone on June 26, but not at her home because she was not there.

The next day, a sheriff’s deputy returned to the house and separated the estranged couple for a day, Lowe said. At that point, Bo Savage took some stuff from the house.

Lowe said that during Tirany’s calls to authorities in June, there were no reports of a complaint of physical assault.

The sheriff’s response, Lowe said, was waiting for a protective order to be issued “because there had been no attack,” reports said.

This was not the first time before her death that Tirany had reported Savage to the police.

In October 2018, after he attempted suicide, according to a sheriff’s report on the incident, NBC News reported.

The sheriff’s office told NBC News that on October 11, 2018, deputies at the couple’s home responded to a call for a suicide attempt.

During the manic episode, Savage seemed to “scream and break things,” Tirany had told authorities. He also appeared very drunk and wanted to go to the hospital, and was being evaluated, a report said.

The July 10 murder-suicide occurred at a home on Lake Houghton, about 115 miles north of Lansing, MI.

Roscommon Township agents were dispatched to the house around 3:30 a.m. when they made the grim discovery.

Nancy Gallagher, Tirany’s divorce attorney, said Tirany was a domestic violence survivor and that before meeting Savage, she had been in a previous abusive relationship, NBC News reported.

She said Savage’s behavior became more dangerous when Tirany tried to leave him.