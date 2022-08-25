Domenica Calarco calls out ‘creepy’ co-star over Photoshopped holiday snaps

Domenica Calarco of Married At First Sight has called a “creepy” co-star who has put herself in her European vacation photos.

Nasser Sultan, an infamous franchise “troll” who starred in the 2018 season of MAFS, this week mocked Domenica’s holiday snaps by adding himself digitally to them.

The former makeup artist, 29, didn’t find the stunt very funny and sent an angry message to Nasser, 55, on Instagram, calling him a “f**kwit.”

Domenica Calarco of Married At First Sight (pictured) has called a ‘creepy’ co-star who put herself in her European vacation photos

Nasser posted a screenshot of Domenica’s direct message, which read “God, you’re crazy,” as well as a comment she wrote calling him “totally creepy.”

Nasser said it was unfair for Domenica to criticize him in this way, arguing that he would be reported to Instagram if he wrote this kind of abuse.

“Looks like the garbage bag is upset about our Italian vacation. Let’s celebrate by breaking a glass hip hip hooray,” he wrote on Instagram Stories.

Nasser Sultan, a notorious franchise ‘troll’ who starred in the 2018 season of MAFS, made fun of Domenica’s holiday snaps this week by adding himself digitally to them.

‘Oh dear. If I sent that to a woman, I’d be called sexist and… [the] comment would be reported, right?’ he added.

“But she can send me that private message.”

The dispute began Tuesday when Nasser made fun of Domenica’s smug and highly curated vacation photos on Instagram.

Dom, 29, didn’t find the stunt very funny and sent an angry message to Nasser, 55, on Instagram, calling him a “f**kwit” (left). She also noted that he was “completely creepy” (right)

He Photoshopped himself into several of her photos to draw attention to how ridiculous they were.

‘When these two legends of MAFS toured Italy, there was a lot of vino drinking, but no wine glasses were broken! (We promise! Check out the footage!)” he captioned the post, referring to Domenica and her MAFS co-star Ella Ding, who is also in Europe.

Nasser later said Dom shouldn’t take the edited photos personally as he was only having a little fun not being able to travel abroad.

The dispute started on Tuesday when Nasser made fun of Domenica’s smug and highly curated vacation photos on Instagram by posting himself in them (pictured)

My passport expired and I had FOMO [fear of missing out]’ he told Daily Mail Australia.

This isn’t the first time Nasser and Domenica have clashed in public.

In June, Domenica ripped open the self-proclaimed ‘Australia’s Favorite Celebrity’ after making snide remarks about her and Ella.

Nasser later said Dom should not take the edited photos personally as he was only having a little fun not being able to travel abroad

During an appearance on Kyle and Jackie O, she said she didn’t understand why people are trolling each other on social media for no reason.

“I don’t understand this trolling thing,” she said, growing frustrated.

‘Ella’ [Ding] something was said about her yesterday, and I’m not even going to name names because I don’t want to pay him any attention,” she said, before admitting that Nasser was behind the attack.

Edited photo saw Nasser lying on a couch next to the divisive MAFS bride

Another showed Nasser as a Venetian gondolier while a topless Domenica jumps into the canal

“Nasser called Ella a media woman and a handbag,” she explained, adding that his comments were rude and inappropriate.

“I’m a fierce friend and if you say anything about my boyfriend… don’t say anything about my family and friends, when it comes down to it I get very protective and you want the other side of Dom.”

“Honey, I’m from south-west Sydney, don’t come for me,” she raged, before agreeing with host Kyle Sandilands to “break a glass” and “don’t scurry around.”