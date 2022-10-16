Dom Young issues ominous warning to England’s RLWC rivals

<!–

If England hadn’t already sent out a statement, here’s something to terrify the rest of the world even more: Dom Young is just getting started.

The towering 21-year-old came of age on his Test debut on Saturday with two great tries in five first half minutes. But despite his dazzling display in this demolition of star-studded Samoa, Young has warned that he is still warming up in this World Cup.

“I’m the kind of player who’s never happy, never satisfied,” said the England giant 6ft 7in winger, who plays for Newcastle Knights in Australia’s NRL. ‘I always want to be the best version of myself and want more of myself.

Dom Young celebrates his first of two attempts as England beat Samoa in World Cup opener

MATCH REVIEWS England: Tomkins 7.5, Makinson 8.5, Watkins 8, Farnworth 8, Young 8.5, Welsby 8.5, Williams 9, Burgess 8, McIlorum 7.5, Hill 7.5, Whitehead 8.5, McMeeken 7.5, Radley 8.5. nodes: Cooper 7, Knowles 7.5, Read 7, Thompson 7.5.

‘There are always things to improve on. That’s what I’m going to look at now, to see where I can get better. There is always more to give.’

Young may have entered the tournament relatively unknown to the casual spectator, but he’s ready to leave it as a superstar of the sport.

Born in Wakefield, he made his Super League debut for Huddersfield when he was 17, but only played one more game before being picked up by the Knights in 2020. Since then, he has scored 18 tries in 26 matches in the NRL, prompting England to call.

If last year’s World Cup had gone ahead as planned, Young would play for Jamaica, for whom he qualifies through his grandparents. His brother Alex plays here for the Reggae Warriors.

The hosts have made a genuine statement of intent to make 10 tries against Samoa in St James’ Park

His dual aptitude made him the center of a storm earlier this month when broadcaster Eddie Hemmings told English coach Shaun Wane in an interview that Young was “not English in the strict sense of the word.”

Since then, however, all talk around the player has focused solely on his performances. Young scored a try and made two more in his first international match – a friendly 50-0 win over Fiji last week. Then came Saturday’s World Cup opener – and fans will surely know it by now.

His first attempt was spectacular. Young received the ball from Jack Welsby just in his own half, cut in from the right wing and left a trail of Samoans in his wake, before finishing under the posts. His second was set up again by Welsby and he dove acrobatically to land with one hand in the corner.

“It was a dream come true, I couldn’t really have imagined that pre-game start,” said Young. ‘A lot of people here probably haven’t seen much of me since I’m in Australia. Fortunately, I got some space and was able to show what I stood for.’

To close out the day, his efforts at the famous Gallowgate End came before the eyes of the Newcastle United support side of his family.

“My mother’s side of the family is from Newcastle so it was really nice to see my grandmother and my mother in the crowd,” he added. ‘I saw that they were extra proud after the game. I will remember this for the rest of my life. It was a special day.’

Young delivered on his pre-tournament promise by running in England’s second attempt as England looked good for a shot at the trophy

As it was for England, which scored 10 tries – two from Elliott Whitehead and one from Welsby, Kallum Watkins, Herbie Farnworth, Tommy Makinson, George Williams and Tom Burgess.

The hosts already seem like a good bet to reach a final against Australia or New Zealand. France and Greece are waiting in their groups, for a presumed quarter-final against Papua New Guinea and semi-final against Tonga or Samoa.

“We just show up every week and do our business,” Young added. “We have a great set of players and I think we can win them.”