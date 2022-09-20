Dom Sibley’s 105* just what Warwickshire need in fight to stay in top flight

Warwickshire 255 for 8 (Sibley 105*, Briggs 65, Gohar 4-59) vs. Gloucestershire

Dom Sibley could have been a pallbearer at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. He has that sense of duty about him. He is an upright type who knows how to stand completely still. He can march at the pace the track instructs him to, never too slow, never too fast. Indomitable, someone called him, and that’s exactly what he was. Just what you need in a time of crisis.

He reached his third Championship hundred of the season, and the 18th of his career, when the lights faded, 15 minutes from the end. There was no excess – there had been none during the day – just a workday clip through wide mid on against left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar, the kind of functional shot he can play in his sleep and probably does. Gohar held Gloucestershire together, bowling 32 overs on a pitch that produced a gentle first-day tour to finish with 4 for 59. They would have been lost this season without him.

Sibley imagined that Warwickshire, at 255 for 8, had a slight advantage. He deserved that thought because he had to work hard for his races, but Bristol tracks tend to ease.

Sibley doesn’t score hundreds so much as log them away. It is surprising that he has not made more than 18; also a surprise that he is only 27 because he seems to have worn down attack for a long time. He was dropped by Tom Price on the 14th at backward point by substitute Dom Goodman, a ball that rose to him from a length and brought much discussion and loss of pitch before the game could be resumed. As for Goodman, he left a hangdog departure after the overrun was completed.

Compulsory airs are not really in fashion. As long as the Stokes / McCullum axis holds sway, it doesn’t look like he will add to his 17 Test caps. He returns to Surrey at the end of the season to form an opening partnership with Rory Burns: two top-order batsmen who wonder if England’s chances are over. Maybe London will get him noticed again.

His immediate task is to save Warwickshire from relegation. Champions last season, they are tied for second bottom with Kent with two games to go. In their last game they play against Hampshire. If Kent pull off a shock win at the Ageas Bowl, at least Hampshire can lose momentum in the final week. So many permutations.

Victory against bottom club Gloucestershire, who are almost relegated, is crucial. At 138 for 6, they were in the quagmire before Danny Briggs, with an adventurous 68 in easy conditions, made his top score of an unproductive summer a long way off. Briggs was also dropped, another costly miss, this time by Jack Taylor at first slip by Ajeet Singh Dale.

How has it come to this for Warwickshire? Perhaps they convinced in 2021 when they won the championship, playing a grinding style of cricket where every player gave no quarter. In the midst of the Covid crisis, it was perhaps a serious mood for its time.

Rob Yates, who made such an impact at the top of the order, is down for runs this season, but the most obvious difference has been in the bowling return, with Oliver Hannon-Dalby again in credit, but this time with less support, particularly from former Gloucestershire pair Liam Norwell and Craig Miles, who are either injured or out of form. They have only won once, against Essex at Edgbaston – and that was back in mid-April.

We’ve reached the climax of the Championship with seven of the nine counties harboring either title ambitions or relegation fears, the competition’s chance to reassert its importance in English cricket, except many think otherwise these days. The ECB, in its perpetual undermining of competition over the past generation, has gradually done unimaginable damage. Andrew Strauss will make a statement on Wednesday about his high performance review. No doubt there will be much talk about the need to serve England’s needs and very little about the need for holistic solutions. There is only one kingdom to be served these days, and it has many foot soldiers.

As September rolls on, cricket writers of a certain vintage traditionally turn to Keats and bring up the reference to a season of mists and mellow fertility. Quoting Keats’s tribute to autumn during a cost-of-living crisis is highly inadvisable and can only elicit a look of disbelief and advice to put on another sweater.

When Sibley had his first towel down of the day, Surrey was down two. Rob Yates, heading for first slip, and Alex Davies, driving an inswinger, both played with haste, a point that seemed not to be lost on Sam Hain, who managed just a single in his first 45 balls, Singh deposited Dale for his only boundary and fell in the following over (10 from 74 balls) as an inside edge to short leg brought Gohar his first wicket.

Sibley and Will Rhodes promised rebuilding. Sibley’s half-century was announced in sonorous tones, but Rhodes fended off the next ball, from Tom Price, to his brother Olly at second slip. Sonorous tones were heard again as he crossed the boundary rope and this time there seemed to be the simplest undertone of celebration.